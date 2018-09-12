Giants’ current 11-game losing streak is their longest since 1951

Update (6:45 PM ET): The Giants lost 2-1 to the Braves on Wednesday afternoon, running their losing streak to 11 games. That’s their longest streak since 1951 when the club was still in New York.

*

The Giants lost again on Tuesday night, falling to the Braves 4-1. It marked their 10th consecutive loss. The Giants hadn’t lost 10 consecutive games since June 21-30, 1996.

The team record is 13 straight losses, set by the New York Giants between August 9-20, 1944, according to Baseball Reference. The New York Giants also twice lost 11 consecutive games between September 11-19, 1940 and April 19-29, 1951. The only other time it had lost 10 in a row was June 20-30, 1985.

During the Giants’ current 10-game skid, which started on September 1, the offense has been held to three or fewer runs in nine games. The pitching hasn’t been great, but the offense has fallen completely flat, batting .190/.226/.313 with 115 strikeouts in 348 plate appearances over the length of the streak.

The Braves are currently attempting to go for the sweep. Aníbal Sánchez is opposing Derek Holland on the mound. After their series with the Braves, the Giants host the Rockies before going out on their final road trip of the season against the Padres and Cardinals. They will finish out the season at home against the Padres and Dodgers. It’s safe to say that this has been a forgettable season for the Giants.

Follow @Baer_Bill