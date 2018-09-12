Jose Ramirez ends Blake Snell’s no-hitter with a leadoff homer in the seventh

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

UPDATE: Jose Ramirez led off the seventh for Cleveland, took Snell to a 3-0 count, Snell evened it up at 3-2 and then . . . Jose Ramirez broke it up with a homer to left field. It was Ramirez’s first homer since August 17. With it he ended that home run drought, the no-hitter and the shutout.

As you were.

2:46 PM: Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell is having a fantastic season. One that has him in the hunt for the Cy Young Award. He’s bolstering that case so far today down in St. Petersburg, where he has a no-hitter going through six innings against the Cleveland Indians. The Rays are up 3-0.

Snell has walked two batters so the perfecto is out of reach, but he’s struck out eight. He’s currently at 82 pitches, so even if he keeps the Indians hitless, there’s a chance he’ll run out of gas before he can complete this bad boy, but we’ll see. His season high pitch total is 114, which he’s reached twice.

The last time anyone no-hit the Indians was when Ervin Santana of the Angels did it back in 2011.

Coming into today’s game, Snell was 18-5 with a 2.06 ERA in 27 starts.

