Jose Ramirez ends Blake Snell’s no-hitter with a leadoff homer in the seventh

UPDATE: Jose Ramirez led off the seventh for Cleveland, took Snell to a 3-0 count, Snell evened it up at 3-2 and then . . . Jose Ramirez broke it up with a homer to left field. It was Ramirez’s first homer since August 17. With it he ended that home run drought, the no-hitter and the shutout.
As you were.
2:46 PM: Tampa Bay Rays starter Blake Snell is having a fantastic season. One that has him in the hunt for the Cy Young Award. He’s bolstering that case so far today down in St. Petersburg, where he has a no-hitter going through six innings against the Cleveland Indians. The Rays are up 3-0.
Snell has walked two batters so the perfecto is out of reach, but he’s struck out eight. He’s currently at 82 pitches, so even if he keeps the Indians hitless, there’s a chance he’ll run out of gas before he can complete this bad boy, but we’ll see. His season high pitch total is 114, which he’s reached twice.
The last time anyone no-hit the Indians was when Ervin Santana of the Angels did it back in 2011.
Coming into today’s game, Snell was 18-5 with a 2.06 ERA in 27 starts.
You really can’t predict baseball. The 78-67 Dodgers, vying for first place in the NL West, entered Wednesday afternoon’s action in Cincinnati having lost all six matchups against the 63-83, last-place Reds this season. The Dodgers’ Opening Day payroll was nearly twice that of the Reds’.
How bad has it been for the Dodgers against the Reds in 2018? Consider that, this season, Reds starter Homer Bailey has a 6.09 ERA. The Reds are 1-19 in games he’s started. That one win came on May 12 against the Dodgers when Bailey allowed three runs on 10 hits and two walks with four strikeouts over five innings.
Wednesday afternoon was the Dodgers’ last chance to get on the board against the Reds and they finally did it. Joc Pederson tied the game at 1-1 with a solo homer to lead off the fourth inning and the Dodgers took the lead later that inning on a fan interference call. The Dodgers plated four more runs in the fifth and two in the sixth to take an 8-1 lead. They would go on to win 8-1.
Ross Stripling started for the Dodgers, yielding a lone run over 3 1/3 innings before giving way to the bullpen. Zac Rosscup, Caleb Ferguson, Dylan Floro, Pat Venditte, Josh Fields, and Kenley Jansen combined to get the final 17 outs. Jansen was making his first appearance in a week.
With the win, the Dodgers pick up a half-game in the standings on the first-place Rockies, who play the Diamondbacks in the evening. The gap between the Rockies and Dodgers is now only one game. The D-Backs trail the Rockies by 2.5 games. Things are getting real interesting in the NL West with the finish line on the horizon.