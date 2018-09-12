Bob Levey/Getty Images

Athletics put 11 consecutive runners on base, score 10 runs in third inning vs. Orioles

By Bill BaerSep 12, 2018, 8:30 PM EDT
The third inning of Wednesday night’s game against the Athletics was a nightmare for the Orioles. The A’s put 11 consecutive runners on base and hung up a 10-spot in the frame against starter Andrew Cashner and reliever Cody Carroll. Here’s how it went down:

  1. Nick Martini single
  2. Jonathan Lucroy single
  3. Ramon Laureano walk
  4. Matt Chapman two-run double (2-0)
  5. Jed Lowrie RBI single (3-0)
  6. Khris Davis RBI single (4-0)
  7. Matt Olson three-run home run (7-0)
  8. Stephen Piscotty single [Andrew Cashner is then replaced by Cody Carroll]
  9. Marcus Semien walk
  10. Nick Martini single
  11. Jonathan Lucroy two-run single (9-0)
  12. Ramon Laureano pop out
  13. Matt Chapman RBI single (10-0)
  14. Jed Lowrie fly out
  15. Khris Davis strike out

For those counting at home, that inning featured eight singles, two walks, a double, and a homer.

The Orioles were already the laughingstock at the league, entering Wednesday’s action with a 41-103 record. With another loss tonight, they would be on pace to finish the season 46-116. 116 losses would rank as the fourth-most in the modern era (1900 to present). The 1962 Mets went 40-120, the 2003 Tigers went 43-119, and the 1916 Philadelphia Athletics went 36-117. A .284 winning percentage, which is what a 46-116 record comes out to, would rank as the 15th-worst in the modern era.

The O’s also entered Wednesday with a -242 run differential, which is obviously up to -252 after that disastrous third inning. That already ranks as the 11th-worst run differential in the era of the 162-game season. If we say the O’s lose 10-0 tonight [Update: they did], they would be on pace for a -282 run differential, which would be the sixth-worst in the 162-game season era. The record in a 162-game season is -337 by the ’03 Tigers.

Red Sox become first team to 100 wins this season

By Bill BaerSep 12, 2018, 11:17 PM EDT
The Red Sox narrowly escaped with a 1-0 victory over the Blue Jays on Wednesday night, earning their 100th win of the season. They’re the first team this season to hit the century mark.

Starter David Price tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing three hits and no walks with seven strikeouts. He improves to 15-6 with a 3.42 ERA on the year. Steven Wright allowed two base runners in the eighth but got through the frame with no damage. Craig Kimbrel worked around a walk with two strikeouts in the ninth for his 39th save of the season.

The Red Sox are on pace for 114 wins, which would destroy the club record of 105 wins, which was set in 1912. The Red Sox have only won 100-plus games in a season three times before, in 1915 and ’46 along with 1912 and this year.

The AL East title and home field advantage throughout the playoffs seems to be a foregone conclusion for the Red Sox at this point. The closest team to them record-wise is the 92-54 Astros. The Yankees are 10 games out of first place in the AL East.