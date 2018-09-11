Trevor Story becomes first shortstop in major league history with 40 doubles, 30 homers, and 25 steals in a season

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story entered Tuesday night’s game against the Diamondbacks with 32 home runs, 25 stolen bases, and 39 doubles. He doubled in the first inning and, as a result, became the first shortstop in major league history with 40-plus doubles, 30-plus homers, and 25-plus stolen bases in a single season.

The only other shortstops who came close to the milestone before Story were Jimmy Rollins in 2007 with the Phillies (30 homers, 41 steals, 38 doubles) and Alex Rodriguez in 1998 with the Mariners (42 homers, 46 steals, 35 doubles).

Story also knocked in a run with the double, putting him at 100 RBI. Rodriguez, in ’98, had 124 RBI. They’re the only such 30+ HR/100+ RBI/25+ SB seasons by a shortstop.

Story, 25, entered Tuesday’s action slashing .293/.348/.559 for the first-place Rockies. If the Rockies are able to hold off the Dodgers and D-Backs to win the NL East, Story will be a significant reason for the achievement. The Rockies have never won a division title in the club’s 25-year history.

