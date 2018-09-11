Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Spencer Kieboom loses tooth, then hits first MLB home run

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
1 Comment

According to MASN’s Dan Kolko, Nationals catcher Spencer Kieboom lost his tooth and spit it out while walking to the plate for his fifth inning plate appearance against Phillies starter Nick Pivetta in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Kieboom proceeded to, of course, blast his first major league home run — a solo shot to right field to break a scoreless tie.

It’s not yet known what caused Kieboom’s tooth to become loose. Kolko and others will presumably find out after the game.

Kieboom, 27, entered Tuesday’s action batting a paltry .198/.281/.248 with six RBI in 114 plate appearances. It came at a cost, but he padded his stat line a bit with the dinger.

*

Update (7:00 PM ET): Per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kieboom lost his tooth — a veneer — while eating a baguette this morning. He plans to get it fixed during the Nationals’ next off-day, which is September 19. Kieboom did not spit out his tooth just ahead of his fifth-inning at-bat as many thought.

Hisashi Iwakuma will head back to Japan to play baseball

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 11, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

37-year-old pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma will head back to Japan to continue his baseball career, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. Iwakuma, who missed the 2018 season with a shoulder injury, says he’ll be ready by spring training.

Iwakuma signed a minor league deal with the Mariners last November after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement on his right shoulder last September. He appeared in two minor league rehab games on August 26 and 31, pitching three innings in total.

Iwakuma pitched in Japan from 2001-11 before going overseas to play Major League Baseball. Across parts of six seasons with the Mariners, he won 63 games with a 3.42 ERA and a 714/185 K/BB ratio across 883 2/3 innings. Iwakuma earned approximately $48 million during his time in the U.S. Not bad.