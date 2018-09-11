Spencer Kieboom loses tooth, then hits first MLB home run

According to MASN’s Dan Kolko, Nationals catcher Spencer Kieboom lost his tooth and spit it out while walking to the plate for his fifth inning plate appearance against Phillies starter Nick Pivetta in the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader. Kieboom proceeded to, of course, blast his first major league home run — a solo shot to right field to break a scoreless tie.

With his first major league home run, Kieboom got the #Nats on the board … and knocked his tooth out? pic.twitter.com/FUQi9wuPIL — Nationals on MASN (@masnNationals) September 11, 2018

It’s not yet known what caused Kieboom’s tooth to become loose. Kolko and others will presumably find out after the game.

Kieboom, 27, entered Tuesday’s action batting a paltry .198/.281/.248 with six RBI in 114 plate appearances. It came at a cost, but he padded his stat line a bit with the dinger.

*

Update (7:00 PM ET): Per Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post, Kieboom lost his tooth — a veneer — while eating a baguette this morning. He plans to get it fixed during the Nationals’ next off-day, which is September 19. Kieboom did not spit out his tooth just ahead of his fifth-inning at-bat as many thought.

