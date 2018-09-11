Red Sox clinch postseason berth with win over Blue Jays

The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday evening in Boston, clinching a playoff berth in the process. Brock Holt had the big hit, slugging a three-run home run off of Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. Chris Sale returned to the mound for the first time since August 12. He tossed one scoreless inning with two strikeouts as the “opener” before giving way to the bullpen.

Tuesday’s win was No. 99 on the season for the Red Sox, who also have only 46 losses on the season. They are currently on pace to win 111 games. The club record is 105 wins, held by the 1912 squad which won the World Series over the New York Giants.

As of this writing, the Yankees are losing 10-5 to the Twins, so the Red Sox stand to push their AL East lead to nine games. Any combination of 10 more Red Sox wins or Yankee losses will clinch the AL East for the Red Sox. If the Red Sox do indeed clinch the AL East as expected, it will be their third consecutive division title, a feat that currently has never been done in club history.

The Red Sox will also be mindful of home field advantage, holding the best record in the league. The Yankees and Astros both entered Tuesday 90-54, the closest competitors for home field advantage.

