Red Sox activate Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox have activated starter Chris Sale from the 10-day disabled list.
His title will be a bit different for a while, though. Today he’ll return as an “opener” against the Blue Jays, pitching around two innings or 40 pitches, whichever come first. From there he’ll have some other short stints, building up his workload between now and the playoffs.
Given that the Sox have all but clinched the AL East and home field in the playoffs, there is little risk to this plan other than, possibly, harming Sale’s Cy Young Award chances due to a lower innings load than his competitors.
Then again, since this is 2018 and radical reimagining of the role of pitchers is the order of the day, perhaps it’ll make him an even more appropriate choice for the honor.
The Athletics announced a little while ago that starter Sean Manaea will undergo surgery on his pitching shoulder. The A’s didn’t say what the surgery was, exactly, but they said they will provide further details afterwards.
For what it’s worth, Manaea had been on the disabled list since August 26 with a shoulder impingement. It’s not clear when Manaea sustained the injury. He was effective in his last start just before being DL’d, allowing one run over five innings against the Twins.
Before going on the shelf Manaea had a 12-9 record in 27 starts and a 3.59 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 160.2 innings. Since he went down the A’s have increasingly leaned on their bullpen, moving to a Rays-style “opener”/bullpen game approach on a handful of occasions. If they make the playoffs and advance beyond the Wild Card game, we’ll likely see more of that from them.
Manaea’s season is over, however. He’ll be seeing whatever we see of the A’s from the same perspective: as a spectator.