Red Sox activate Chris Sale

The Boston Red Sox have activated starter Chris Sale from the 10-day disabled list.

His title will be a bit different for a while, though. Today he’ll return as an “opener” against the Blue Jays, pitching around two innings or 40 pitches, whichever come first. From there he’ll have some other short stints, building up his workload between now and the playoffs.

Given that the Sox have all but clinched the AL East and home field in the playoffs, there is little risk to this plan other than, possibly, harming Sale’s Cy Young Award chances due to a lower innings load than his competitors.

Then again, since this is 2018 and radical reimagining of the role of pitchers is the order of the day, perhaps it’ll make him an even more appropriate choice for the honor.

