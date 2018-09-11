Getty Images

Of course the Mets are interested in Mark Shapiro

Sep 11, 2018
The New York Mets are in the process finding a permanent head of baseball operations. In the past couple of days Mark Shapiro, the current president and CEO of the Toronto Blue Jays, has emerged as a top candidate. You know this because the other day Shapiro took the step to say that he’s happy in Toronto. Always say you’re happy in your current job when being courted for a new one, folks.

As the speculation about Shapiro and the Mets continues — here’s an article from Andy Martino of SNY from this morning talking about that — it’s worth our time to reflect on just how perfect for the job Shaprio would be.

Mets owner Fred Wilpon and his son Jeff hate to spend money. They catch a lot of hell for that and they probably don’t like it much. That’s why hiring Shapiro would be genius! Because, while Shapiro is a multi-time Executive of the Year, his signature accomplishment may very well be giving owners respectable cover for not spending money.

Shapiro was with the Indians for 24 years in a number of capacities, but he came to prominence when he took over as general manager in 2001. It was his job to deal with the tail end of those excellent but expensive 1990s Indians teams. It was the sort of team that required a renovation.

Renovations require both demo work and building work. Shapiro did well with the first part of that, making a number of trades of high-priced and aging veterans for young prospects, many of whom panned out, some of whom did not. He didn’t really build well on that teardown, however, mostly because he drafted poorly and because the Indians showed little if any interest in spending money or attracting good free agents. A couple of blip years aside — they won 93 games in 2005 and made the ALCS in 2007 — his tenure as GM resulted in a lot of third and fourth place finishes and a lot of losing records. What he did do during that time, however, was cut payroll down pretty well.

When Shapiro took over — joining new owner Paul Dolan — the Indians were a team that won 90 or so games a year, had attendance of over 3 million a year and boasted a $93 million payroll. Going forward payroll was slashed, bottoming out at $34 million in 2003 and not returning to the level he inherited until 2016. Attendance fell sharply along with the Indians win total during that time too. You’d think that’d be a bad thing but Shapiro earned a promotion for that, taking over as the team’s president following the 2010 season. The promotion implied to many that, to Paul Dolan, keeping costs low was more important than winning baseball games and making fans happy.

Shapiro would run the business operations, not baseball operations, for the Indians for the next five years. Just after the 2015 trade deadline the Blue Jays hired him as their president and CEO. He would take his cost-cutting ways with him to Toronto.

The Blue Jays overall payroll over the past few years has been fairly high, but the vast majority of that was due to commitments made by general managers Alex Anthopoulos and J.P. Ricciardi. It was primarily Anthopoulos’ moves which brought the team to the playoffs for the first time in 22 years. In 2015, a team led by Josh Donaldson, Jose Bautista, Edwin Encarnacion, Russell Martin and midseason pickup David Price made it to the ALCS. It was just as this playoff run was commencing that Shapiro was hired and took his place above Anthopoulos on the corporate pyramid.

There were rumors of acrimony between the two and between ownership and Anthopoulos over the David Price trade and over the payroll. No one has ever said anything publicly, but the sense among people around the game is that Rogers Communications did not enjoy spending the kind of money they were spending and that Shapiro’s marching orders were to rein in Anthopoulos. At the end of the 2015 season Anthopoulos left, rejecting a contract extension offer many considered to be an insult aimed at making him leave. He never said anything specific about that, but it was clear that he felt that his wings were being clipped. He’s now the Atlanta Braves GM.

The Jays were stuck with a lot of carryover money in 2016 and 2017, but they reduced payroll heading into this season and, thanks to some big trades and expiring contracts, about 2/3 of their guaranteed commitments are disappearing once the season ends. Their 2019 payroll is likely to be vastly, vastly lower than it has been for the past several years.

As he did in Cleveland, Shapiro has helped build up the farm system and has acquired some young talent. It’s young talent, however, whose service time the Jays are manipulating to save some more money down the road. It’s too early to say if the Blue Jays plan to add free agents or other established big league talent to complement those prospects or if, as happened in Cleveland in the early-to-mid 2000s, a bunch of third and fourth place finishes and losing records are in Toronto’s future.

What we do know is this: the Blue Jays have gotten worse in each of the past three years, they will likely be bad for the next couple of years and their payroll is spiraling down as well. Shapiro is spending a lot of time focusing on increasing the Blue Jays revenue — ticket prices went up this year — and his job is in no danger whatsoever. Indeed, he’s now a hot property for the Mets.

Shapiro has never really caught much hell for the fact that the teams he has run have gotten worse and cheaper under his watch. Indeed, he’s been promoted for it by his bosses and — because he is obviously smart, talks a very good, very articulate and very well-educated way about sabermetrics and market inefficiencies and team-building and all of that — he maintains an excellent reputation among baseball writers and analysts. While Theo Epstein, Brian Cashman and Andrew Friedman are the head officers of the Young(ish) Brainy Baseball Executives set, Shapiro is near their level as far as respect within the game goes. Not bad for a guy who has never won a ring, whose teams performed worse after he took over and whose aggregate won-loss record as a top baseball operations executive is way below .500.

That level or respect is not an accident, of course. Sure, if you are the Yankees, the Red Sox, the Cubs or the Dodgers you pretty much have to be in the business of credibly fighting for a World Series championship, but the rest of baseball is a bit more flexible about such things. We live in an age in which keeping payroll low, eschewing expensive veterans in favor of cheap young players and, in some cases, tanking is pretty darn desirable for baseball owners and the sorts of folks who take baseball owners’ side, philosophically speaking. Everyone would like to win, but if you’re not gonna win, raking in revenue while not spending much of it on baseball players is considered a very, very noble thing. If you can do it without catching hell, all the better.

So no, I don’t think it’s an accident that Mark Shapiro — a man who has shown that he is an expert at not spending money on baseball players while not catching much hell for it — is a top candidate for the Mets GM position. Indeed, I can think of no one more appropriate for the job.

And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

Sep 11, 2018
Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Brewers 3, Cubs 2: Lorenzo Cain had four hits, Mike Moustakas scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and just like that the Cubs’ lead in the NL Central is down to a single game. Milwaukee has won seven of eight overall. The Cubs have dropped five of seven.

Rays 6, Indians 5: Early in the game Ji-Man Choi was hit by a Corey Kluber pitch with the bases loaded to push in a run. That’s the hard way to knock one in. He did it the much more fun way in the bottom of the ninth when he hit a two-out, two-run homer off of Brad Hand to give the Rays the walkoff win. The loss was doubly demoralizing for Cleveland, you have to imagine, as they fell behind 4-1 in the second inning behind an ineffective Kluber, yet still came back to claim a 5-4 lead. Then, bammo, like that they lost.

Astros 3, Tigers 2: Justin Verlander made his return to Detroit and it wasn’t a bad return: seven innings, two runs ten strikeouts. His counterpart Francisco Liriano was also facing a team he pitched for in 2017 and actually allowed fewer earned runs — all three of Houston’s were unearned — but one was on a wild pitch, with a guy he walked scoring, and the other two coming courtesy of three straight singles he allowed right after the wild pitch so, at least under the rules I would impose were I the Baseball Dictator, they’d be earned.

Reds 10, Dodgers 6: If the Dodgers miss the playoffs they can attribute it to a lot of reasons but losing all five games they’ve played against the lowly Reds this season is one that should stand out for them. Here Scooter Gennett had four hits and three RBI, Joey Votto hit a two-run double and Cincinnati jumped on Alex Wood for seven runs, six earned, in less than four innings. Los Angeles falls to one and a half games behind Colorado because . . .

Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2: . . . the Rockies are taking care of their business. German Marquez struck out 11 over seven innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer during a six-run fifth inning and David Dahl hit a grand slam in their seven-run seventh. Charlie BlackmonTony Wolters and DJ LeMahieu each had three hits. Arizona is now three and a half back in the division and four in the Wild Card race.

Yankees 7, Twins 2: J.A. Happ tossed six shutout innings and Gary Sanchez had three hits including a long homer to kick off the game’s scoring in the six inning. The Yankees any pretense of this being a close game the following inning, however, when they put up a six-spot thanks to RBI doubles from Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton, and Didi Gregorius and an RBI single from Gleybar Torres. Andrew McCutchen‘s sac fly put a lid on things. New York has beaten Minnesota nine straight times if you include last year’s Wild Card game. Their ownership of that franchise is, like, decades long now.

Royals 4, White Sox 3: Walkoff homers are fun. Walkoff sac bunts which are thrown away by the pitcher trying to field it, allowing the runner he was trying to nail at third to score are just as effective, however. The bunter, Alcides Escobar. The pitcher throwing it away, Jeanmar Gomez. Probably an appropriate ending for a game between two of the, ahem, less-than-dominant teams in Major League Baseball this year.

Cardinals 8. Pirates 7: The Pirates took an early 4-0 lead but the Cards came back and Matt Adams‘ three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth turned a 6-4 deficit into a 7-6 lead which the Cards would not surrender. The win moved St. Louis two games ahead of the Dodgers for the second Wild Card.

Rangers 5, Angels 2: Mike Minor allowed on run on eight hits in six innings, Ronald Guzman homered and Joey Gallow drove in three to end the Rangers’ four-game losing streak. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and an RBI and both Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons flashed serious leather in a losing cause and the Angels. That sort of feels like what will be the legacy for this era of Angels baseball, doesn’t it? Some big stars doing fun things but having it amount to nothing because the organization does not seem to know how to build a baseball team.

Braves 4, Giants 1: Atlanta keeps on rolling and the Giants keep on falling. It was close most of the game, but the Braves broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh thanks to Dansby Swanson hitting a sac fly and then put it away in the ninth when Ozzie Albies hit an RBI triple and Swanson squeezed him home with a bunt. I know I put up a lot of videos of big homers and spectacular defensive plays. Here’s a highlight for those of you who get off on fundamentally sound but boring plays:

The Braves now lead the NL East by five games, having taken four of five.

Nationals vs. Phillies — POSTPONED: This one doesn’t get covered by my rain song today because the circumstances of the postponement were not directly rain-related. Yes, it rained, but that happened over the weekend when the Phillies were in New York and they didn’t cover the field for whatever reason, so the infield dirt was soaked. They used friggin’ blowtorches to try to dry it out but it didn’t work. Anyway, they get a different song:

The times are tough now, just getting tougher
This whole world is rough, it’s just getting rougher
Cover me, come on baby, cover me
Well I’m looking for a lover who will come on in and cover me

Now promise me baby you won’t let them find us
Hold me in your arms, let’s let our love blind us
Cover me, shut the door and cover me
I’m looking for a lover who will come on in and cover me

Outside’s the rain, the driving snow
I can hear the wild wind blowing
Turn out the light, bolt the door
I ain’t going out there no more

This whole world is out there just trying to score
I’ve seen enough I don’t wanna see any more,
Cover me, come on in and cover me
I’m looking for a lover who will come on in and cover me

Marlins vs. Mets — POSTPONED: This was a straight rain postponement, so:

The leaves of brown came tumbling down
Remember in September in the rain
The sun went out just like a dying amber
That September in the rain
To every word of love i heard you whisper
The raindrops seemed to play our sweet refrain
Though spring is here to me it’s still September
That September in the rain