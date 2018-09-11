Hisashi Iwakuma will head back to Japan to play baseball

37-year-old pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma will head back to Japan to continue his baseball career, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. Iwakuma, who missed the 2018 season with a shoulder injury, says he’ll be ready by spring training.
Iwakuma signed a minor league deal with the Mariners last November after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement on his right shoulder last September. He appeared in two minor league rehab games on August 26 and 31, pitching three innings in total.
Iwakuma pitched in Japan from 2001-11 before going overseas to play Major League Baseball. Across parts of six seasons with the Mariners, he won 63 games with a 3.42 ERA and a 714/185 K/BB ratio across 883 2/3 innings. Iwakuma earned approximately $48 million during his time in the U.S. Not bad.
Orioles outfielder Adam Jones is back in the lineup for Tuesday night’s game agaisnt the Athletics. That’s notable because Jones hadn’t played since September 5, nearly a week ago. The Orioles had two off days but Jones — a free agent after the season — did not start any of the three games against the Rays over the weekend.
The common justification for not starting Jones is that the 41-102 Orioles simply wanted to get a better look at some young outfielders who will be with the team beyond this season. Joey Rickard started in center field all three games against the Rays with Cedric Mullins in left. However, Jones invoked his no-trade protection earlier this season when the O’s were discussing a trade with the Phillies. Eduardo A. Encina of the Baltimore Sun thinks Jones’ recent benching is, in part, related to that torpedoed transaction. Which, by the way, Jones had every right to do.
Jones, who has spent 11 of his 13 seasons in the majors with the Orioles and has become the face of the franchise, enters Tuesday’s action batting .285/.317/.429 with 14 home runs and 55 RBI in 542 plate appearances. He’s been one of the few players passing muster in Baltimore this season. Naturally, the Orioles are finding a way to make his send-off awkward.