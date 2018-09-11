Stephen Brashear/Getty Images

Brad Peacock to miss time due to hand, foot, and mouth disease

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2018, 5:02 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Add Astros reliever Brad Peacock to the list of players to contract hand, foot, and mouth disease. Jake Kaplan of The Athletic reports that the right-hander will miss an as-yet undetermined amount of time due to the illness.

Peacock joins the Mets’ Noah Syndergaard (link) and the Yankees’ J.A. Happ (link) as players to have contracted HF&M, which sounds more like a clothing store you’d find in a mall when you put it that way. Both pitchers missed one start.

Hand, foot, and mouth disease is more common in children than adults and is caused by Coxsackievirus A16 or Enterovirus 71. It isn’t known how Happ contracted it, but Syndergaard said he likely became ill after attending a youth camp during the All-Star break.

Peacock, 30, owns a 2.98 ERA with a 90/19 K/BB ratio in 60 1/3 innings for the Astros this season. Based on the other two pitchers’ timelines, Peacock shouldn’t miss many games, so he should have time to return and get primed for a playoff run. The Astros currently hold a three-game lead over the Athletics for first place in the AL West.

Hisashi Iwakuma will head back to Japan to play baseball

Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 11, 2018, 7:42 PM EDT
Leave a comment

37-year-old pitcher Hisashi Iwakuma will head back to Japan to continue his baseball career, MLB.com’s Greg Johns reports. Iwakuma, who missed the 2018 season with a shoulder injury, says he’ll be ready by spring training.

Iwakuma signed a minor league deal with the Mariners last November after undergoing an arthroscopic debridement on his right shoulder last September. He appeared in two minor league rehab games on August 26 and 31, pitching three innings in total.

Iwakuma pitched in Japan from 2001-11 before going overseas to play Major League Baseball. Across parts of six seasons with the Mariners, he won 63 games with a 3.42 ERA and a 714/185 K/BB ratio across 883 2/3 innings. Iwakuma earned approximately $48 million during his time in the U.S. Not bad.