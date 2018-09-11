Athletics starter Sean Manaea to have shoulder surgery, miss rest of the season

The Athletics announced a little while ago that starter Sean Manaea will undergo surgery on his pitching shoulder. The A’s didn’t say what the surgery was, exactly, but they said they will provide further details afterwards.

For what it’s worth, Manaea had been on the disabled list since August 26 with a shoulder impingement. It’s not clear when Manaea sustained the injury. He was effective in his last start just before being DL’d, allowing one run over five innings against the Twins.

Before going on the shelf Manaea had a 12-9 record in 27 starts and a 3.59 ERA, 1.8 BB/9 and 6.0 SO/9 over 160.2 innings. Since he went down the A’s have increasingly leaned on their bullpen, moving to a Rays-style “opener”/bullpen game approach on a handful of occasions. If they make the playoffs and advance beyond the Wild Card game, we’ll likely see more of that from them.

Manaea’s season is over, however. He’ll be seeing whatever we see of the A’s from the same perspective: as a spectator.

Follow @craigcalcaterra