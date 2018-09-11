And That Happened: Monday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Brewers 3, Cubs 2: Lorenzo Cain had four hits, Mike Moustakas scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch, and just like that the Cubs’ lead in the NL Central is down to a single game. Milwaukee has won seven of eight overall. The Cubs have dropped five of seven.

Rays 6, Indians 5: Early in the game Ji-Man Choi was hit by a Corey Kluber pitch with the bases loaded to push in a run. That’s the hard way to knock one in. He did it the much more fun way in the bottom of the ninth when he hit a two-out, two-run homer off of Brad Hand to give the Rays the walkoff win. The loss was doubly demoralizing for Cleveland, you have to imagine, as they fell behind 4-1 in the second inning behind an ineffective Kluber, yet still came back to claim a 5-4 lead. Then, bammo, like that they lost.

Astros 3, Tigers 2: Justin Verlander made his return to Detroit and it wasn’t a bad return: seven innings, two runs ten strikeouts. His counterpart Francisco Liriano was also facing a team he pitched for in 2017 and actually allowed fewer earned runs — all three of Houston’s were unearned — but one was on a wild pitch, with a guy he walked scoring, and the other two coming courtesy of three straight singles he allowed right after the wild pitch so, at least under the rules I would impose were I the Baseball Dictator, they’d be earned.

Reds 10, Dodgers 6: If the Dodgers miss the playoffs they can attribute it to a lot of reasons but losing all five games they’ve played against the lowly Reds this season is one that should stand out for them. Here Scooter Gennett had four hits and three RBI, Joey Votto hit a two-run double and Cincinnati jumped on Alex Wood for seven runs, six earned, in less than four innings. Los Angeles falls to one and a half games behind Colorado because . . .

Rockies 13, Diamondbacks 2: . . . the Rockies are taking care of their business. German Marquez struck out 11 over seven innings, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer during a six-run fifth inning and David Dahl hit a grand slam in their seven-run seventh. Charlie Blackmon, Tony Wolters and DJ LeMahieu each had three hits. Arizona is now three and a half back in the division and four in the Wild Card race.

Yankees 7, Twins 2: J.A. Happ tossed six shutout innings and Gary Sanchez had three hits including a long homer to kick off the game’s scoring in the six inning. The Yankees any pretense of this being a close game the following inning, however, when they put up a six-spot thanks to RBI doubles from Miguel Andujar, Giancarlo Stanton, and Didi Gregorius and an RBI single from Gleybar Torres. Andrew McCutchen‘s sac fly put a lid on things. New York has beaten Minnesota nine straight times if you include last year’s Wild Card game. Their ownership of that franchise is, like, decades long now.

Royals 4, White Sox 3: Walkoff homers are fun. Walkoff sac bunts which are thrown away by the pitcher trying to field it, allowing the runner he was trying to nail at third to score are just as effective, however. The bunter, Alcides Escobar. The pitcher throwing it away, Jeanmar Gomez. Probably an appropriate ending for a game between two of the, ahem, less-than-dominant teams in Major League Baseball this year.

Cardinals 8. Pirates 7: The Pirates took an early 4-0 lead but the Cards came back and Matt Adams‘ three-run homer in the bottom of the eighth turned a 6-4 deficit into a 7-6 lead which the Cards would not surrender. The win moved St. Louis two games ahead of the Dodgers for the second Wild Card.

Rangers 5, Angels 2: Mike Minor allowed on run on eight hits in six innings, Ronald Guzman homered and Joey Gallow drove in three to end the Rangers’ four-game losing streak. Shohei Ohtani had two hits and an RBI and both Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons flashed serious leather in a losing cause and the Angels. That sort of feels like what will be the legacy for this era of Angels baseball, doesn’t it? Some big stars doing fun things but having it amount to nothing because the organization does not seem to know how to build a baseball team.

Braves 4, Giants 1: Atlanta keeps on rolling and the Giants keep on falling. It was close most of the game, but the Braves broke a 1-1 tie in the seventh thanks to Dansby Swanson hitting a sac fly and then put it away in the ninth when Ozzie Albies hit an RBI triple and Swanson squeezed him home with a bunt. I know I put up a lot of videos of big homers and spectacular defensive plays. Here’s a highlight for those of you who get off on fundamentally sound but boring plays:

The Braves now lead the NL East by five games, having taken four of five.

