Aaron Boone pines for Aaron Judge’s return to Yankees’ lineup

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2018, 8:49 PM EDT
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge has been out since late July due to a fractured wrist suffered when he was hit by a fastball from Royals pitcher Jakob Junis. Judge has taken longer than expected to recover from the injury and his absence has been felt. The Yankees have gone a measly 25-18 (.581) compared to 65-36 (.644) when he was healthy. Tongue planted firmly in cheek with the “measly” comment, of course.

Judge is missed so much that, much like a middle schooler writing their and their crush’s initial inside a heart in the margin of their science notes, manager Aaron Boone longingly writes Judge’s name in the lineup card at night, MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch reports. Boone said, “I talk to him and sometimes at night I’ll write his name in the lineup when I’m screwing around, for fun.”

Judge took on-field batting practice on Monday and will do so again on Tuesday. Per Hoch, Boone said, “We have a little bit of an idea of timeline but I’d rather it continue to unfold every day. He’ll hit again tomorrow. I think the work is pretty extensive hopefully over the weekend. We’ll probably have a decision of how we’re going to go about things.”

Assuming Judge is able to return before the end of the regular season, he’ll resume with a .285/.398/.548 batting line along with 26 home runs and 61 RBI in 447 plate appearances. The Yankees entered Tuesday’s action trailing the first-place Red Sox by eight games in the AL East and holding the first of two Wild Card slots.

Red Sox clinch postseason berth with win over Blue Jays

By Bill BaerSep 11, 2018, 10:38 PM EDT
The Red Sox defeated the Blue Jays 7-2 on Tuesday evening in Boston, clinching a playoff berth in the process. Brock Holt had the big hit, slugging a three-run home run off of Ryan Tepera in the seventh inning to turn a 2-1 deficit into a 4-2 lead. Chris Sale returned to the mound for the first time since August 12. He tossed one scoreless inning with two strikeouts as the “opener” before giving way to the bullpen.

Tuesday’s win was No. 99 on the season for the Red Sox, who also have only 46 losses on the season. They are currently on pace to win 111 games. The club record is 105 wins, held by the 1912 squad which won the World Series over the New York Giants.

As of this writing, the Yankees are losing 10-5 to the Twins, so the Red Sox stand to push their AL East lead to nine games. Any combination of 10 more Red Sox wins or Yankee losses will clinch the AL East for the Red Sox. If the Red Sox do indeed clinch the AL East as expected, it will be their third consecutive division title, a feat that currently has never been done in club history.

The Red Sox will also be mindful of home field advantage, holding the best record in the league. The Yankees and Astros both entered Tuesday 90-54, the closest competitors for home field advantage.