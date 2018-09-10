Phillies’ grounds crew uses torches to dry field but game gets postponed to Tuesday

The field at Citizens Bank Park was in rougher shape than anticipated, so the Phillies’ grounds crew tried using torches to attempt to dry the field faster. But alas, Monday night’s game between the Phillies and Nationals has been postponed. The two teams will meet for a doubleheader on Tuesday if the weather cooperates.
Erick Fedde was slated to oppose Jake Arrieta. The two will simply wait until tomorrow to do battle.
The Nationals, who threw in the towel last month, entered play 71-72, eight games out of first place in the NL East. The similarly struggling Phillies, who haven’t won a series since early August, are 74-68, four and a half games back of the first-place Braves.
MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports that the Indians will activate third baseman Josh Donaldson from the 10-day disabled list ahead of that night’s game against the Rays.
The Indians acquired Donaldson from the Blue Jays on August 31 for a player to be named later. Donaldson has been sidelined with a calf injury since late May. He recently began a minor league rehab assignment and has racked up three hits, including two home runs, in nine plate appearances.
In 36 games with the Jays earlier this season, Donaldson hit .234/.333/.423 with five homers and 16 RBI in 159 trips to the plate.
The Indians have 19 games remaining in the regular season. They need some combination of five wins and five Twins losses to clinch the AL Central. In other words, the Indians essentially have the division locked up, so the goal over the final three weeks will simply be getting Donaldson postseason-ready.