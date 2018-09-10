Phillies’ grounds crew uses torches to dry field but game gets postponed to Tuesday

The field at Citizens Bank Park was in rougher shape than anticipated, so the Phillies’ grounds crew tried using torches to attempt to dry the field faster. But alas, Monday night’s game between the Phillies and Nationals has been postponed. The two teams will meet for a doubleheader on Tuesday if the weather cooperates.

Erick Fedde was slated to oppose Jake Arrieta. The two will simply wait until tomorrow to do battle.

The Nationals, who threw in the towel last month, entered play 71-72, eight games out of first place in the NL East. The similarly struggling Phillies, who haven’t won a series since early August, are 74-68, four and a half games back of the first-place Braves.

