Kenley Jansen will undergo another heart procedure after season

By Bill BaerSep 10, 2018, 5:10 PM EDT
Last month, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen missed two weeks due to an irregular heartbeat. He underwent an ablation procedure and was put on blood thinners. Jansen returned to the team on August 20 but did not travel with the team for its recently completed three-game series in Colorado due to the high altitude.

Sportsnet LA’s Alanna Rizzo reports that Jansen’s cardiologist is 100 percent certain that the right-hander will undergo another procedure on his heart approximately two weeks after the end of the season, whenever that might be. Rizzo also notes that Jansen is back with the team to finish out a road trip with three games in Cincinnati and three games in St. Louis.

Jansen, 30, has put together another strong season, saving 34 games with a 2.89 ERA and a 71/15 K/BB ratio in 62 1/3 innings. He struggled initially after returning from the disabled list, yielding runs in four consecutive appearances between August 20-28 but has since turned in four consecutive scoreless outings.

Phillies’ grounds crew uses torches to dry field but game gets postponed to Tuesday

By Bill BaerSep 10, 2018, 7:19 PM EDT
The field at Citizens Bank Park was in rougher shape than anticipated, so the Phillies’ grounds crew tried using torches to attempt to dry the field faster. But alas, Monday night’s game between the Phillies and Nationals has been postponed. The two teams will meet for a doubleheader on Tuesday if the weather cooperates.

Erick Fedde was slated to oppose Jake Arrieta. The two will simply wait until tomorrow to do battle.

The Nationals, who threw in the towel last month, entered play 71-72, eight games out of first place in the NL East. The similarly struggling Phillies, who haven’t won a series since early August, are 74-68, four and a half games back of the first-place Braves.