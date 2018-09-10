Kenley Jansen will undergo another heart procedure after season

Last month, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen missed two weeks due to an irregular heartbeat. He underwent an ablation procedure and was put on blood thinners. Jansen returned to the team on August 20 but did not travel with the team for its recently completed three-game series in Colorado due to the high altitude.

Sportsnet LA’s Alanna Rizzo reports that Jansen’s cardiologist is 100 percent certain that the right-hander will undergo another procedure on his heart approximately two weeks after the end of the season, whenever that might be. Rizzo also notes that Jansen is back with the team to finish out a road trip with three games in Cincinnati and three games in St. Louis.

Jansen, 30, has put together another strong season, saving 34 games with a 2.89 ERA and a 71/15 K/BB ratio in 62 1/3 innings. He struggled initially after returning from the disabled list, yielding runs in four consecutive appearances between August 20-28 but has since turned in four consecutive scoreless outings.

