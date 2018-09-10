Indians will activate Josh Donaldson from disabled list on Tuesday

MLB.com’s Jordan Bastian reports that the Indians will activate third baseman Josh Donaldson from the 10-day disabled list ahead of that night’s game against the Rays.

The Indians acquired Donaldson from the Blue Jays on August 31 for a player to be named later. Donaldson has been sidelined with a calf injury since late May. He recently began a minor league rehab assignment and has racked up three hits, including two home runs, in nine plate appearances.

In 36 games with the Jays earlier this season, Donaldson hit .234/.333/.423 with five homers and 16 RBI in 159 trips to the plate.

The Indians have 19 games remaining in the regular season. They need some combination of five wins and five Twins losses to clinch the AL Central. In other words, the Indians essentially have the division locked up, so the goal over the final three weeks will simply be getting Donaldson postseason-ready.

