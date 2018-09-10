Indians activate Andrew Miller from disabled list

The Indians announced on Monday that reliever Andrew Miller has been activated from the 10-day disabled list.

Miller, 33, went back on the disabled list on August 27 with an external impingement in his left shoulder. That marked the third stint on the DL for the lefty this season. He missed time between late May and early August with a right knee injury. He also missed a brief period of time early in the season with a strained left hamstring.

The 81-62 Indians just about have the AL Central wrapped up, so the goal over the final three weeks is to get Miller ready for the playoffs. Miller will return with a 3.38 ERA and a 33/13 K/BB ratio in 24 innings.

Follow @Baer_Bill