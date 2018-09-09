Tigers select top prospect Christin Stewart

The Tigers have selected the contract of top outfield prospect Christin Stewart, per a team announcement on Sunday. Stewart likely won’t make his first start until Monday at the earliest, but he’s available off the bench for Sunday’s game and may get his first taste of major league action as the Tigers try to complete a sweep against the Cardinals this afternoon.

Stewart, 24, was taken 34th overall during the 2015 amateur draft and is currently ranked no. 6 in the Tigers’ system by MLB Pipeline. The club’s highest-rated position player prospect, Stewart was promoted to Triple-A Toledo at the start of the 2018 season and batted .264/.364/.480 with 23 home runs and an .844 OPS through 522 plate appearances for the team.

Given that the young outfielder grades poorly on defense, it’s not immediately clear how the Tigers plan to utilize him in the long run. Still, his undeniable power and improved control at the plate (2018 saw 108 strikeouts from Stewart, a significant improvement over the career-high 138 whiffs he accumulated at Double-A Erie in 2017) should make him a viable substitution in late innings, at least for the time being.