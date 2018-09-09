Tempers flare after Madison Bumgarner hits Ryan Braun with pitch

Giants starter Madison Bumgarner hit Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun with a 2-0 fastball in the bottom of the sixth inning of Sunday afternoon’s game in Milwaukee. The Brewers bench and both teams’ bullpens emptied in a lackluster fashion. Braun was having some words with catcher Nick Hundley, as he was not happy about being hit by a 92 MPH fastball.
The first pitch Bumgarner threw to Braun was a brushback fastball, up and in. Bumgarner then threw a high fastball for ball two. Braun and Bumgarner jawed at each other briefly. On the NBC Sports Bay Area broadcast, a replay showed Braun apparently saying something to the effect of, “Throw the ball, man,” after Bumgarner said his piece. Then Bumgarner clipped Braun with the third pitch of the at-bat. Given the situation, it’s hard to say concretely that Bumgarner wanted to hit Braun, but he at the very least wanted to throw another brushback pitch.
Brewers manager Craig Counsell, pitcher Wade Miley, and catcher Jacob Nottingham were each ejected by home plate umpire Tom Hallion, who issued warnings to both benches after the incident. Counsell was particularly unhappy with Hallion’s decision to issue warnings and got into a rare heated argument following his ejection.
After order was restored, Bumgarner gave up a go-ahead grand slam to Jonathan Schoop. Overall, Bumgarner yielded five runs on four hits and a walk with four strikeouts across six innings against the Brewers.
The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that, as a way to find out exactly where the organization stands with superstar outfielder Mike Trout, the Angels plan to discuss a contract extension. Rosenthal doesn’t specify, but extension talks will almost certainly take place during the offseason, not during the final three weeks of the regular season.
Trout, 27, is under contract for two more years at $33.25 million annually. Given the recent news about Shohei Ohtani‘s elbow and the age of some of the other players like Albert Pujols, the Angels are at a crossroads of sorts. If Trout doesn’t want to sign an extension, the club could still make a strong attempt to compete for the next two seasons and hope he changes his mind about staying in Anaheim. Or the Angels could trade Trout to replenish the minor league system.
Trout is in the midst of what is arguably the greatest offensive season of his career. Entering Sunday’s action, he’s batting .314/.465/.623 with 33 home runs, 68 RBI, 92 runs scored, and 22 stolen bases in 539 plate appearances. Trout has very clearly been the best player in baseball since he started playing regularly in 2012. It is quite rare that a team would broach the idea of trading the best player in the game, but the Angels could potentially experience a third consecutive sub-.500 season. If their outlook doesn’t improve significantly in a division that currently includes the defending World Series champion Astros, the upstart Athletics, and the talented Mariners, it may make sense for the Angels to look towards the future and explore trading Trout if he doesn’t want to sign an extension.