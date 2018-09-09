Randal Grichuk exits game after colliding with stool

Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk narrowly avoided a gruesome outcome during Sunday’s game against the Indians. In the fourth inning, Brandon Guyer lofted a foul ball to right field, prompting both Grichuk and first baseman Justin Smoak to chase it down. As they approached the wall, the security guard sitting along the first base line grabbed his stool and had started to get out of the way when Grichuk came sliding in to make the catch and inadvertently collided with the edge of the chair.

Both men immediately fell to the ground as Grichuk made contact with the stool, and he was quickly helped off the field with what appeared to be a facial injury of some kind. While the Blue Jays have yet to announce an official diagnosis, the outfielder was evaluated for a concussion after exiting the game and is expected to undergo follow-up imaging to his face in order to determine whether he sustained any fractures in the collision.

Following the incident, Billy McKinney shifted from left to right field and Teoscar Hernandez was brought in to cover the empty spot in the lineup. Grichuk went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts against Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger before making his eventual departure in the fourth. The 27-year-old is batting .247/.303/.488 with 21 home runs and a .791 OPS over 403 plate appearances this year.