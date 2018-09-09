Randal Grichuk exits game after colliding with stool

Blue Jays right fielder Randal Grichuk narrowly avoided a gruesome outcome during Sunday’s game against the Indians. In the fourth inning, Brandon Guyer lofted a foul ball to right field, prompting both Grichuk and first baseman Justin Smoak to chase it down. As they approached the wall, the security guard sitting along the first base line grabbed his stool and had started to get out of the way when Grichuk came sliding in to make the catch and inadvertently collided with the edge of the chair.
Both men immediately fell to the ground as Grichuk made contact with the stool, and he was quickly helped off the field with what appeared to be a facial injury of some kind. While the Blue Jays have yet to announce an official diagnosis, the outfielder was evaluated for a concussion after exiting the game and is expected to undergo follow-up imaging to his face in order to determine whether he sustained any fractures in the collision.
Following the incident, Billy McKinney shifted from left to right field and Teoscar Hernandez was brought in to cover the empty spot in the lineup. Grichuk went 0-for-2 with a pair of strikeouts against Cleveland right-hander Mike Clevinger before making his eventual departure in the fourth. The 27-year-old is batting .247/.303/.488 with 21 home runs and a .791 OPS over 403 plate appearances this year.
Indians left-handed reliever Andrew Miller is scheduled to rejoin the team on Monday, when he’ll help the team finish off their road trip with a three-game series against the Rays. Miller has been laid up with a left shoulder impingement for nearly two weeks, but told reporters he feels ready to pitch again after successfully tossing a bullpen session on Thursday and receiving a cortisone shot in his shoulder.
It’s been a rough year for the 33-year-old lefty, who missed significant time with a hamstring strain and chronic knee inflammation over the summer and has yet to replicate the superb numbers that netted him a second All-Star nomination in 2017. He’ll head into the next road series with a 3.38 ERA, 4.9 BB/9, and 12.4 SO/9 over 24 innings — the worst marks he’s recorded since his 2011 run with the Red Sox.
Miller will return to a team that entered Sunday’s game with a comfortable 16.5-game lead in the AL Central despite having one of the most unstable bullpens in the league. According to FanGraphs, Cleveland’s relief corps currently ranks fourth-worst with a collective 4.69 ERA and -0.4 fWAR — something the ailing left-hander is unlikely to single-handedly correct over the next few weeks. Assuming Miller’s struggles on the mound can be mostly attributed to continued health problems and not any fundamental issue with his mechanics or delivery, however, he might well be able to turn his season around in time to make a real difference when the postseason kicks off next month.