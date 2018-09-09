José Ramírez joins 30-30 club

With a first-inning stolen base against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, Indians third baseman José Ramírez joined the 30-30 club. He is the first player to join the club this season and is, in fact, the first 30-30 player since the Angels’ Mike Trout had 49 steals and 30 homers in 2012. Ramírez is the third Indian with a 30-30 season, joining Joe Carter (1987) and Grady Sizemore (2008).

Mookie Betts (29 HR, 27 SB), Trevor Story (31 HR, 25 SB), Francisco Lindor (33 HR, 23 SB), Trout (33 HR, 22 SB), and Javier Báez (30 HR, 21 SB) are all close to joining the 30-30 club with Ramírez this season. There have been 61 total 30-30 seasons since 1871, according to Baseball Reference. 24 of them have come since 2000. We hadn’t seen a 20-20 season in five years because teams aren’t attempting steals the way they used to. In 2012, all 30 teams combined for 3,229 stolen bases. Last year, they combined for 2,527.

Ramírez finished 0-for-4 in the Indians’ 6-2 loss to the Jays on Sunday. On the season, he’s batting .282/.395/.574 with 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 620 plate appearances. Ramírez will certainly be in the discussion for the AL MVP Award.

Follow @Baer_Bill