Edwin Díaz records 54th save, fifth-most all-time in a single season

Closer Edwin Díaz closed out the ninth inning of Sunday against the Yankees, putting a 3-2 victory in the books for the Mariners. It’s the 54th save of the season for Díaz, the fifth-most all-time in a single season. Díaz had a little help, as Mitch Haniger made a terrific diving catch on a shallow Giancarlo Stanton fly ball to end the game.
The record for saves in a season is 62 held by Francisco Rodríguez, who accomplished the feat in 2008 with the Angels. Behind him are Bobby Thigpen (57, 1990 White Sox), Éric Gagné (55, 2003 Dodgers), John Smoltz (55, 2002 Braves), and now Díaz.
Along with the 54 saves, Díaz owns a 1.84 ERA with a 118/16 K/BB ratio in 68 1/3 innings. His rate of 15.54 strikeouts per nine innings is ninth-highest in baseball history among pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings in a season. Unsurprisingly, all 14 player-seasons with a 15 or better K/9 have occurred since 2010. Aroldis Chapman has the highest rate, averaging 17.67 strikeouts per nine over 54 innings with the Reds in 2014.
Terrance Gore debuted in the majors with the Royals on September 2, 2014, but he didn’t get his first hit im the major leagues until September 8, 2018 with the Cubs. Gore has appeared in only 55 major league games over those five years and has been used almost exclusively as a pinch-runner and a defensive replacement late in ballgames. The light-hitting Gore, as a result, had been hitless in 15 major league plate appearances entering Saturday’s action, a doubleheader against the Nationals.
Gore replaced Ben Zobrist in left field in the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game of the doubleheader. He later came to the plate with a runner on and no outs in the top of the ninth inning with his team trailing 10-1.
Facing Max Scherzer, Gore grounded a 1-0 fastball up the middle for a single, perfectly placed between shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Wilmer Difo. Gore would later come around to score as the Cubs plated two runs in the final frame, but ultimately lost 10-3.
Gore pinch-ran in game two of the doubleheader, promptly stealing both second and third base before coming around to score on a Kris Bryant double.