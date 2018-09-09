Edwin Díaz records 54th save, fifth-most all-time in a single season

Closer Edwin Díaz closed out the ninth inning of Sunday against the Yankees, putting a 3-2 victory in the books for the Mariners. It’s the 54th save of the season for Díaz, the fifth-most all-time in a single season. Díaz had a little help, as Mitch Haniger made a terrific diving catch on a shallow Giancarlo Stanton fly ball to end the game.

The record for saves in a season is 62 held by Francisco Rodríguez, who accomplished the feat in 2008 with the Angels. Behind him are Bobby Thigpen (57, 1990 White Sox), Éric Gagné (55, 2003 Dodgers), John Smoltz (55, 2002 Braves), and now Díaz.

Along with the 54 saves, Díaz owns a 1.84 ERA with a 118/16 K/BB ratio in 68 1/3 innings. His rate of 15.54 strikeouts per nine innings is ninth-highest in baseball history among pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings in a season. Unsurprisingly, all 14 player-seasons with a 15 or better K/9 have occurred since 2010. Aroldis Chapman has the highest rate, averaging 17.67 strikeouts per nine over 54 innings with the Reds in 2014.

