Braves stage another late rally to beat D-Backs, push NL East lead to season-high 4.5 games

By Bill BaerSep 9, 2018, 9:21 PM EDT
The Braves fought tooth-and-nail to win Saturday night’s game against the Diamondbacks 5-4, scoring twice in the 10th inning. The Braves then held the D-Backs to one run in the bottom half of the 10th thanks to a heads-up, game-ending play by shortstop Dansby Swanson.

On Sunday, the Braves did it again. Trailing 4-2 in the top of the eighth, Freddie Freeman singled in a run to cut the deficit to one run. Facing closer Brad Boxberger in the ninth, the Braves put their first two runners on base with singles from Tyler Flowers and Ozzie Albies. Ender Inciarte then belted a go-ahead three-run home run to right-center field.

The Braves weren’t even done after that. Lucas Duda hit a one-out solo homer off of Yoan López. Ronald Acuña then tripled and promptly scored on a two-run home run by Johan Camargo, pushing the score to 9-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, the D-Backs managed to scrape across a run but wound up losing 9-5. As the Phillies lost to the Mets on Sunday, the Braves pushed their NL East lead to a season-high 4.5 games. The Braves were also up 4.5 games after beating the Rays on August 28.

Edwin Díaz records 54th save, fifth-most all-time in a single season

By Bill BaerSep 9, 2018, 8:16 PM EDT
Closer Edwin Díaz closed out the ninth inning of Sunday against the Yankees, putting a 3-2 victory in the books for the Mariners. It’s the 54th save of the season for Díaz, the fifth-most all-time in a single season. Díaz had a little help, as Mitch Haniger made a terrific diving catch on a shallow Giancarlo Stanton fly ball to end the game.

The record for saves in a season is 62 held by Francisco Rodríguez, who accomplished the feat in 2008 with the Angels. Behind him are Bobby Thigpen (57, 1990 White Sox), Éric Gagné (55, 2003 Dodgers), John Smoltz (55, 2002 Braves), and now Díaz.

Along with the 54 saves, Díaz owns a 1.84 ERA with a 118/16 K/BB ratio in 68 1/3 innings. His rate of 15.54 strikeouts per nine innings is ninth-highest in baseball history among pitchers who have thrown at least 50 innings in a season. Unsurprisingly, all 14 player-seasons with a 15 or better K/9 have occurred since 2010. Aroldis Chapman has the highest rate, averaging 17.67 strikeouts per nine over 54 innings with the Reds in 2014.