Braves stage another late rally to beat D-Backs, push NL East lead to season-high 4.5 games

The Braves fought tooth-and-nail to win Saturday night’s game against the Diamondbacks 5-4, scoring twice in the 10th inning. The Braves then held the D-Backs to one run in the bottom half of the 10th thanks to a heads-up, game-ending play by shortstop Dansby Swanson.

On Sunday, the Braves did it again. Trailing 4-2 in the top of the eighth, Freddie Freeman singled in a run to cut the deficit to one run. Facing closer Brad Boxberger in the ninth, the Braves put their first two runners on base with singles from Tyler Flowers and Ozzie Albies. Ender Inciarte then belted a go-ahead three-run home run to right-center field.

The Braves weren’t even done after that. Lucas Duda hit a one-out solo homer off of Yoan López. Ronald Acuña then tripled and promptly scored on a two-run home run by Johan Camargo, pushing the score to 9-4.

In the bottom of the ninth, the D-Backs managed to scrape across a run but wound up losing 9-5. As the Phillies lost to the Mets on Sunday, the Braves pushed their NL East lead to a season-high 4.5 games. The Braves were also up 4.5 games after beating the Rays on August 28.

