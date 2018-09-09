After five years in majors, Terrance Gore got his first major league hit

Terrance Gore debuted in the majors with the Royals on September 2, 2014, but he didn’t get his first hit im the major leagues until September 8, 2018 with the Cubs. Gore has appeared in only 55 major league games over those five years and has been used almost exclusively as a pinch-runner and a defensive replacement late in ballgames. The light-hitting Gore, as a result, had been hitless in 15 major league plate appearances entering Saturday’s action, a doubleheader against the Nationals.

Gore replaced Ben Zobrist in left field in the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game of the doubleheader. He later came to the plate with a runner on and no outs in the top of the ninth inning with his team trailing 10-1.

Facing Max Scherzer, Gore grounded a 1-0 fastball up the middle for a single, perfectly placed between shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Wilmer Difo. Gore would later come around to score as the Cubs plated two runs in the final frame, but ultimately lost 10-3.

Gore pinch-ran in game two of the doubleheader, promptly stealing both second and third base before coming around to score on a Kris Bryant double.

Follow @Baer_Bill