After five years in majors, Terrance Gore got his first major league hit

Terrance Gore debuted in the majors with the Royals on September 2, 2014, but he didn’t get his first hit im the major leagues until September 8, 2018 with the Cubs. Gore has appeared in only 55 major league games over those five years and has been used almost exclusively as a pinch-runner and a defensive replacement late in ballgames. The light-hitting Gore, as a result, had been hitless in 15 major league plate appearances entering Saturday’s action, a doubleheader against the Nationals.
Gore replaced Ben Zobrist in left field in the bottom of the seventh inning in the first game of the doubleheader. He later came to the plate with a runner on and no outs in the top of the ninth inning with his team trailing 10-1.
Facing Max Scherzer, Gore grounded a 1-0 fastball up the middle for a single, perfectly placed between shortstop Trea Turner and second baseman Wilmer Difo. Gore would later come around to score as the Cubs plated two runs in the final frame, but ultimately lost 10-3.
Gore pinch-ran in game two of the doubleheader, promptly stealing both second and third base before coming around to score on a Kris Bryant double.
With a first-inning stolen base against the Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon, Indians third baseman José Ramírez joined the 30-30 club. He is the first player to join the club this season and is, in fact, the first 30-30 player since the Angels’ Mike Trout had 49 steals and 30 homers in 2012. Ramírez is the third Indian with a 30-30 season, joining Joe Carter (1987) and Grady Sizemore (2008).
Mookie Betts (29 HR, 27 SB), Trevor Story (31 HR, 25 SB), Francisco Lindor (33 HR, 23 SB), Trout (33 HR, 22 SB), and Javier Báez (30 HR, 21 SB) are all close to joining the 30-30 club with Ramírez this season. There have been 61 total 30-30 seasons since 1871, according to Baseball Reference. 24 of them have come since 2000. We hadn’t seen a 20-20 season in five years because teams aren’t attempting steals the way they used to. In 2012, all 30 teams combined for 3,229 stolen bases. Last year, they combined for 2,527.
Ramírez finished 0-for-4 in the Indians’ 6-2 loss to the Jays on Sunday. On the season, he’s batting .282/.395/.574 with 37 home runs, 97 RBI, 96 runs scored, and 30 stolen bases in 620 plate appearances. Ramírez will certainly be in the discussion for the AL MVP Award.