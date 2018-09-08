Twins shut down Ervin Santana with finger injury

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana is likely to miss the rest of the 2018 season with a right middle finger injury, manager Paul Molitor told reporters Saturday. Santana is currently undergoing multiple PRP treatments on his finger, but it looks like that won’t be enough to guarantee his return before the regular season draws to a close at the end of the month.
It’s been a long, slow road to recovery for the 35-year-old righty, who followed up an All-Star appearance in 2017 with just five starts at the major-league level in 2018. He began the season on the disabled list after undergoing a capsular release and debridement procedure on his finger in February, then lost approximately 4.5 months of the season to continued rehab. Given more time to recuperate over the offseason, the hope is that he will be able to return to full strength by spring training in 2019, though there’s no guarantee either way.
Santana will finish his abbreviated 2018 campaign with an 0-1 record in five starts and an 8.03 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 5.8 SO/9 across 24 2/3 innings. He’s in the last year of his four-year, $54 million contract with the Twins, but still has a $14 million club option remaining for the 2019 season. Over four years in Minnesota, he’s compiled a cumulative 30-25 record in 85 starts with a 3.68 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 7.1 SO/9, and 7.1 fWAR through 525 1/3 innings.
Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco won’t return in 2018 after sustaining multiple injuries during Friday’s 5-3 win over the Marlins. According to an official report from the team, Polanco is dealing with a “significant bone bruise” in his left knee and a left shoulder injury, the severity of which has yet to be disclosed as they seek a second opinion. He’ll be sidelined for at least 6-8 weeks to deal with the knee injury alone, which puts his estimated return date well past the end of the regular season.
The incident responsible for Polanco’s injuries occurred during the sixth inning of Friday’s game. The outfielder returned an 86.5-MPH slider into right-center field for a double, but jumped into a slide to avoid the tag from Starlin Castro and hurt his knee and shoulder on the landing. He had to be helped off the field and was later replaced by pinch-runner/outfielder Jordan Luplow in the right field corner.
This is the first major setback Polanco has dealt with all season. He’ll finish the year batting .254/.340/.499 with 23 home runs, an .839 OPS, and a career-high 2.5 fWAR across 534 plate appearances. The silver lining? While he will likely require a lengthy period of rest and rehabilitation before he’s cleared to resume his post in the Pirates’ outfield, there’s nothing to indicate that he won’t be ready to go by the start of spring training in 2019.