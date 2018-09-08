Jorge López loses perfect game bid in the ninth

Update, 9:47 PM EDT: After a flawless eight innings, López was finally foiled by Robbie Grossman in the ninth. He gave up the perfecto with a five-pitch leadoff walk to Max Kepler, then promptly lost the no-hitter after Grossman lined a base hit into center field.

***

Royals right-hander Jorge López has a perfect game through seven innings. The 25-year-old hurler has successfully stymied the Twins on 83 pitches and two strikeouts so far, and is working with a four-run lead following three RBI singles from Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield, and Alex Gordon and an RBI double from Adalberto Mondesi.

Needless to say, this is the strongest start the Royals have seen from López since they acquired him from the Brewers prior to the July trade deadline. While he was primarily used as a relief pitcher in Milwaukee, he transitioned to a starting role in Kansas City and currently carries a combined 4.26 ERA, 4.7 BB/9, and 7.4 SO/9 through 40 1/3 innings for both teams.

Should he complete the perfecto, he’ll be the first to do so in franchise history. No pitcher has recorded so much as a no-hitter for the Royals since Bret Saberhagen’s no-no against the White Sox in 1991, when he blanked the club’s division rivals with nine innings of two-walk, five-strikeout ball. On the flip side, it’s only been six years since the Twins found themselves on the losing end of a no-hitter. Former Angels hurler Jered Weaver was the last to blank the team after taking them to task with a 9-0 victory in 2012.

The Royals still lead 4-0 as the game enters the eighth. We’ll update this post as López continues his bid for a perfecto.