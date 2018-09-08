Jorge Lopez
Getty Images

Jorge López loses perfect game bid in the ninth

By Ashley VarelaSep 8, 2018, 9:09 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Update, 9:47 PM EDT: After a flawless eight innings, López was finally foiled by Robbie Grossman in the ninth. He gave up the perfecto with a five-pitch leadoff walk to Max Kepler, then promptly lost the no-hitter after Grossman lined a base hit into center field.

***

Royals right-hander Jorge López has a perfect game through seven innings. The 25-year-old hurler has successfully stymied the Twins on 83 pitches and two strikeouts so far, and is working with a four-run lead following three RBI singles from Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield, and Alex Gordon and an RBI double from Adalberto Mondesi.

Needless to say, this is the strongest start the Royals have seen from López since they acquired him from the Brewers prior to the July trade deadline. While he was primarily used as a relief pitcher in Milwaukee, he transitioned to a starting role in Kansas City and currently carries a combined 4.26 ERA, 4.7 BB/9, and 7.4 SO/9 through 40 1/3 innings for both teams.

Should he complete the perfecto, he’ll be the first to do so in franchise history. No pitcher has recorded so much as a no-hitter for the Royals since Bret Saberhagen’s no-no against the White Sox in 1991, when he blanked the club’s division rivals with nine innings of two-walk, five-strikeout ball. On the flip side, it’s only been six years since the Twins found themselves on the losing end of a no-hitter. Former Angels hurler Jered Weaver was the last to blank the team after taking them to task with a 9-0 victory in 2012.

The Royals still lead 4-0 as the game enters the eighth. We’ll update this post as López continues his bid for a perfecto.

Twins shut down Ervin Santana with finger injury

Ervin Santana
Getty Images
By Ashley VarelaSep 8, 2018, 6:39 PM EDT
Leave a comment

Twins right-hander Ervin Santana is likely to miss the rest of the 2018 season with a right middle finger injury, manager Paul Molitor told reporters Saturday. Santana is currently undergoing multiple PRP treatments on his finger, but it looks like that won’t be enough to guarantee his return before the regular season draws to a close at the end of the month.

It’s been a long, slow road to recovery for the 35-year-old righty, who followed up an All-Star appearance in 2017 with just five starts at the major-league level in 2018. He began the season on the disabled list after undergoing a capsular release and debridement procedure on his finger in February, then lost approximately 4.5 months of the season to continued rehab. Given more time to recuperate over the offseason, the hope is that he will be able to return to full strength by spring training in 2019, though there’s no guarantee either way.

Santana will finish his abbreviated 2018 campaign with an 0-1 record in five starts and an 8.03 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 5.8 SO/9 across 24 2/3 innings. He’s in the last year of his four-year, $54 million contract with the Twins, but still has a $14 million club option remaining for the 2019 season. Over four years in Minnesota, he’s compiled a cumulative 30-25 record in 85 starts with a 3.68 ERA, 2.7 BB/9, 7.1 SO/9, and 7.1 fWAR through 525 1/3 innings.