Astros activate Charlie Morton

Astros right-hander Charlie Morton is scheduled to make his first start of the month after coming off the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. The righty labored through 4 2/3 innings and 89 pitches during his last outing against the Athletics on August 28 and was subsequently shut down with a case of alleged shoulder soreness. It doesn’t look like he’s facing anything quite as serious as the shoulder strain that kept him sidelined in 2017, however, and he should be able to take on a full workload again when he rejoins the rotation this afternoon.
It’s been a topsy-turvy summer for Morton, who found himself unable to pitch beyond the fifth inning in any of his last three appearances with the team. During one of his worst outings of the season, a 10-7 win over the Mariners on August 22, the 29-year-old right-hander squandered the majority of an impressive eight-run lead after issuing six runs over the first six innings of the game.
While he’s only missed the minimum on the 10-day DL, Morton will get another opportunity to get back on track as he squares off against Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday. Despite his recent setback, he’s been a stable presence in the Astros’ rotation through most of the season and decorated his first All-Star nomination with a 13-3 record in 26 starts, a 3.14 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 through 152 innings.
Hours after Angels’ slugger/pitcher Shohei Ohtani told reporters he intended to finish out the year as the club’s designated hitter, the 24-year-old wunderkind hammered his 19th home run of the season to set a new record for Japanese rookie ballplayers in MLB.
The blast came on an 0-2 fastball from left-hander Carlos Rodon and scored David Fletcher and Mike Trout to cap a four-run spread in the third inning of Friday’s game against the White Sox. It’s also Ohtani’s fourth home run this month: He hit one out during Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Rangers and returned for another pair of dingers the following day.
Per MLB.com’s Max Gelman, the talented DH is the first Japanese rookie to record 19 or more home runs in MLB history. The previous record-holder, former Mariners catcher Kenji Johjima, collected 18 homers during his first major-league campaign in 2006. What he managed to do in 139 games during his age-30 season, Ohtani has accomplished over just 83 games in his age-23 season.
The historic home run followed Ohtani’s announcement earlier in the day, when he told reporters that he has yet to make a decision regarding an impending Tommy John procedure on his right elbow. He’s currently weighing the pros and cons of undergoing the surgery and is expected to make a final decision sometime during the offseason. Additional comments revealed that he would like to retain his status as a two-way player once he’s fully recovered from the injury and able to pitch again; until that becomes a possibility, he’ll stay on as the Angels’ lefty DH in 2018 and appears likely to return in a limited role for the club in 2019 as well.