Astros activate Charlie Morton

Astros right-hander Charlie Morton is scheduled to make his first start of the month after coming off the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. The righty labored through 4 2/3 innings and 89 pitches during his last outing against the Athletics on August 28 and was subsequently shut down with a case of alleged shoulder soreness. It doesn’t look like he’s facing anything quite as serious as the shoulder strain that kept him sidelined in 2017, however, and he should be able to take on a full workload again when he rejoins the rotation this afternoon.

It’s been a topsy-turvy summer for Morton, who found himself unable to pitch beyond the fifth inning in any of his last three appearances with the team. During one of his worst outings of the season, a 10-7 win over the Mariners on August 22, the 29-year-old right-hander squandered the majority of an impressive eight-run lead after issuing six runs over the first six innings of the game.

While he’s only missed the minimum on the 10-day DL, Morton will get another opportunity to get back on track as he squares off against Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday. Despite his recent setback, he’s been a stable presence in the Astros’ rotation through most of the season and decorated his first All-Star nomination with a 13-3 record in 26 starts, a 3.14 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 through 152 innings.