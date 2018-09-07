Video: Shohei Ohtani hits record-breaking home run

Shohei Ohtani
By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2018, 11:34 PM EDT
Hours after Angels’ slugger/pitcher Shohei Ohtani told reporters he intended to finish out the year as the club’s designated hitter, the 24-year-old wunderkind hammered his 19th home run of the season to set a new record for Japanese rookie ballplayers in MLB.

The blast came on an 0-2 fastball from left-hander Carlos Rodon and scored David Fletcher and Mike Trout to cap a four-run spread in the third inning of Friday’s game against the White Sox. It’s also Ohtani’s fourth home run this month: He hit one out during Tuesday’s 4-2 loss to the Rangers and returned for another pair of dingers the following day.

Per MLB.com’s Max Gelman, the talented DH is the first Japanese rookie to record 19 or more home runs in MLB history. The previous record-holder, former Mariners catcher Kenji Johjima, collected 18 homers during his first major-league campaign in 2006. What he managed to do in 139 games during his age-30 season, Ohtani has accomplished over just 83 games in his age-23 season.

The historic home run followed Ohtani’s announcement earlier in the day, when he told reporters that he has yet to make a decision regarding an impending Tommy John procedure on his right elbow. He’s currently weighing the pros and cons of undergoing the surgery and is expected to make a final decision sometime during the offseason. Additional comments revealed that he would like to retain his status as a two-way player once he’s fully recovered from the injury and able to pitch again; until that becomes a possibility, he’ll stay on as the Angels’ lefty DH in 2018 and appears likely to return in a limited role for the club in 2019 as well.

Dan Straily leaves game with a left oblique strain

Dan Straily
By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2018, 9:52 PM EDT
Marlins right-hander Dan Straily was pulled from Friday’s start against the Pirates after just 4 2/3 innings. The righty appeared to experience some discomfort after delivering an 89.7-MPH fastball to Chris Archer and was evaluated by a team trainer before walking off the field. Per a team announcement, he’s day-to-day with a left oblique strain, though an exact timetable for his return to the rotation has yet to be determined.

Prior to his departure from the game, Straily allowed four hits and struck out four of 18 batters. The one blemish on his pitching line was a two-run homer from Josh Bell, who put the Pirates on the board in the second inning. The hurler was swiftly replaced by rookie reliever Tyler Kinley, who squeezed out of a jam with runners on the corners after inducing a full-count line out from Kevin Kramer to end the fifth.

This is the second injury Straily has sustained all year. He served a five-week stint on the disabled list after dealing with a right forearm strain, but was placed back in the rotation by the end of April and produced a 5-6 record in 23 starts with a 4.12 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 through 122 1/3 innings. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, he’ll need to make a speedy recovery in order to return to the mound before season’s end.

Straily wasn’t the only one who left Friday’s game with an injury, either. Following the pitcher’s departure in the sixth, Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco made an early exit of his own after injuring his left knee on a slide into second base. He was replaced by rookie Jordan Luplow.