The Braves are, quite rudely, demanding nearly $5 million more from Cobb County taxpayers

By Craig CalcaterraSep 7, 2018, 8:30 AM EDT
The taxpayers of Cobb County, Georgia are already on the hook for hundreds of millions of dollars for the Atlanta Braves’ shiny new stadium, Sun Trust Park. Now the Braves want close to $5 million more.

You’d think that, given the taxpayers’ gratuitous generosity to the massive media conglomerate which owns the Braves, thereby relieving it of having to pay for its own dang office, such a request would be made politely and with at least some humility. But nah. The Braves’ lawyers are being pretty dang rude about it, actually.

All of this can be found in an investigative report by 11Alive.com, Atlanta’s NBC affiliate. 11Alive uncovered a series of letters between outside attorneys for Cobb County and attorneys for the Braves revealing continuing disputes over stadium costs and report that the entire matter is now in private mediation. The back and forth leading up to that arbitration is particularly tasty.

By last spring a number of disputes had cropped up involving post-construction work on the stadium. As a lot of people know, things like pedestrian bridges, signage and access to the park were late additions, so the Braves and the County entered into a bunch of agreements on how that and other ongoing maintenance and fee issues related to the stadium would be handled. Back in early May there was a meeting at SunTrust Park about all of this, with both sides bringing their lawyers.

Fun personal disclosure: the county’s outside construction law lawyers are from the Cleveland-based law firm Thompson Hine which, from 2003 through the end of 2008, employed your author. Your author even did some construction law back then and attended meetings like this one on occasion. I went to one at a minor league hockey rink project in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, for example. They’re usually pretty boring! The place is already built, everyone loves it and now the owners and maybe the construction company are quibbling over, like, who was supposed to pay for the urinal pucks and the fancy light sconces in the luxury suites that are shaped like catcher’s mitts. Yes, it’s litigation, but as far as litigation goes, it’s pretty calm, mostly because a lot of construction lawyers have backgrounds in construction work, architecture and engineering (i.e. real jobs, not fighting-over-money jobs) and thus skew way more chill than, say, your average tax or divorce lawyer does. Usually beers are cracked after these meetings for crying out loud.

Not here! After everyone went back to their offices, my old friends at Thompson Hine, representing Cobb County, sent the Braves’ lawyers a demand letter stating their position regarding the disputed funds. It was a pretty normal demand letter. The Braves’ lawyers shot back with what the article characterizes — and which I concur — is a super snotty and unprofessional response.

Rather than just discuss the brass tacks, the guy makes a point to criticize Cobb County even bringing the lawyers to the meeting, calls it legal malpractice, makes all kinds of noises about how Cobb County is wasting taxpayer money — super ironic noises, I’ll add, given that the Braves are feeding at the teet of Cobb County taxpayers —  and how, if this thing goes to court, he’s going to disqualify their lawyers and call them as witnesses. If you read the letter, reproduced over at 11Alive.com, your eyes may glaze over after the dude gets into contract language and stuff, but trust me, that thing was way out of line for this kind of dispute and, in my opinion, super unprofessional.

There was more back and forth after that — Cobb County’s lawyers made note of the Braves’ lawyer’s unprofessionalism and attempted to move on — but no resolution. That’s why they’re now in mediation. Mediation, 11Alive.com notes, that the public is not privy to. They’ll just have to learn after the fact how much more money they’ll have to give the Atlanta Braves. For what it’s worth, Cobb County and the Braves — not the lawyers, the actual officials — say all is well and rosy and that their partnership is strong and isn’t everything lovely. Which, yes, it likely is even if their lawyers hate each other. Everyone’s either getting rich or else gets nice seats for ballgames that they don’t have to personally pay for out of the deal.

All of this, though, is just reminder number 11,459 that giving hundreds of millions of taxpayer dollars to extraordinarily wealthy private for-profit businesses that, in reality, had absolutely no leverage to demand it in the first place yet got it anyway because politicians love to kiss the butts of big time sports, is a terrible idea.

Both on the merits and because, as the rude Braves lawyer notes in his letter, it costs a LOT of money for lawyers to yell at each other, especially when they’re yelling over billion dollar projects.

(thanks to J.C. Bradbury for the heads up)

And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraSep 7, 2018, 6:03 AM EDT
Only four games last night since the day a lot of teams usually have off — Monday — featured a full schedule due to Labor Day. I have no proof of this, but I’m going to choose to believe that all of the players and the concession and stadium workers who were forced to work on a holiday celebrating the contributions of workers spent their makeup day off marching and singing old strike songs and remembering the Haymarket Affair and stuff.

Ah, nope. Oh well.

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Padres 6, Reds 2: Francisco Mejia hit two homers — one a three-run shot — in his first full game in a Padres uniform. Brad Hand has been fine for Cleveland since that trade, but I suspect that the Padres are gonna be deemed the winner of the deal in the medium and long run. Possibly even the short run. Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Padres.

In other news, this passage in the AP gamer about Mejia is telling:

Mejia connected on his first two swings against Luis Castillo (8-12) for his first homers in the majors . The 22-year-old prized prospect was called up Tuesday as the Padres get him ready for a bigger role next season.

That last bit is a reminder that the dudes being held down for service time reasons now, like Eloy Jimenez and Vlad Jr.,  will likewise be kept in the minors for the first few weeks of 2019 too, with the team saying they can’t just throw them in the cold water of the majors on Opening Day. Especially since their 2018 seasons ended early! And there won’t be a dang thing they or their agents can do about.

Cubs 6, Nationals 4: You may recall that, back in August, David Bote hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cubs a 4-3 win over Washington. He wasn’t as dramatic last night, but Bote once again came up big against the Nats, smacking a pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning to help the Cubs to victory. Daniel Murphy made his return to Nats Park after being traded to the Cubs a couple of weeks ago. He went 1-for-5 with a strikeout and scored a run.

Indians 9, Blue Jays 4: Francisco Lindor hit two solo homers and drove in two more with a single on his 4-for-5 night and Jason Kipnis hit a late three-run homer of his own. Shane Bieber allowed four runs — three earned — on seven hits in six and a third to pick up his ninth win. He didn’t need to be super sharp with Lindor hitting bombs.

Braves 7, Diamondbacks 6: For the second day in a row the Braves blew a late lead, this time giving up two in the ninth, one on a Paul Goldschmidt homer, to let the Dbacks tie things up and force extra innings. They lucked out in the tenth, however, when the Dbacks’ ninth pitcher of the game — Yoshihisa Hirano — came into a two-out, bases-loaded situation and . . . uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Dansby Swanson to come home with the go-ahead and, eventually, winning run for the Braves. In all fairness, Atlanta should’ve scored before that. With Swanson on base already, Tyler Flowers singled. Swanson likely could’ve scored since the ball had gotten away from the fielder, but he stumbled over the third base bag and had to go back. He’d score two batters later.