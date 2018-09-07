Red Sox to activate Chris Sale on Tuesday

After serving a five-week stint on the disabled list, Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale is finally ready to take the mound again. He’s tabbed to start for the club during Tuesday’s series opener against the Blue Jays and will be limited to a maximum 40 pitches across the first two innings, manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is currently scheduled to follow Sale on Tuesday and will pitch several innings of relief.
From there, Sale is expected to take on an additional inning per start as he ramps up to a full workload again, with the eventual goal of tossing 6-7 innings and around 100 pitches. The 29-year-old lefty has struggled to overcome a recurring case of mild inflammation in his left shoulder and hasn’t pitched more than five innings at the major league level since the end of July. That’s not to say he’s struggled to deliver results: During his last start, a 4-1 win over the Orioles on August 12, he threw 68 pitches over five scoreless, one-hit innings and whiffed 12 of 16 batters faced.
Prior to his diagnosis, Sale collected his seventh straight All-Star nomination after pitching to an 11-4 record in 22 starts with a 2.04 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, and 13.2 SO/9 through 141 innings. Following his pristine start in mid-August, he bumped his ERA down to a cool 1.97, second-lowest in the league behind the Mets’ Jacob deGrom.
Chicago White Sox general manager Rick Hahn announced today that rookie starter Michael Kopech needs Tommy John surgery. They will get a second opinion but based on how these things go you can bet your boots that it’ll match the first. Kopech is all but certain to miss the entire 2019 season.
Kopech, who has electrifying stuff and outstanding velocity, has only made four big league starts since debuting on August 21. In that brief time there have been highs and lows, but his 15/2 K/BB ratio suggested that all of the promise he showed as a triple-digit-throwing minor leaguer was well-founded. Articles have already been written calling him not just the future but the “savior” of the White Sox franchise.
Things turned ugly on Wednesday night, however, as the Tigers torched him for seven runs on nine hits — including four home runs — over just three and a third innings. While that was, at the time, chalked up to him just not commanding his pitches, the White Sox apparently learned at some point in the last day or two that he wasn’t right, sent him for an MRI and now this terrible news.
The only saving grace on this, I suppose, is the timing. If this didn’t happen or wasn’t caught before the offseason there’s a chance it could’ve kept him out for part of 2020 too. Now, at least, a full recovery schedule will only cause him to miss on season, assuming that recovery goes well.