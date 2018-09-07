Dustin Pedroia ruled out for the season

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Red Sox also announced that, back in July, he underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee. So, yeah, him coming back was never in the cards to begin with. Which was probably obvious given that the Red Sox went out and got Ian Kinsler around the time of Pedroia’s surgery.
Pedroia had his left knee surgically repaired last October and didn’t debut in 2018 until late May. And it wasn’t much of a 2018 as he appeared in only three games, going 1-for-11, before landing back on the DL where he has been ever since.
The Sox are saying that there is nothing new that is wrong with Kinsler, but that it’s merely a matter of running out of time in the season to get him back in action. They expect him to be ready to go for the beginning of 2019. Guess we’ll see.
Yesterday we learned that Fox Sports Detroit broadcast team Mario Impemba and Rod Allen got into a physical altercation during or following — accounts differ — Tuesday night’s Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago. Anonymous witnesses have said that Allen assaulted Impemba from behind and choked him. Allen’s agent has denied that Allen choked Impemba. Allen tweeted last night that he has “always conducted myself as an honorable professional” but otherwise declined comment, as has Impemba.
Both Impemba and Allen were flown home to Detroit — separately — on Wednesday and did not work Wednesday’s game, with backup team Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson taking their place. Many wondered, after yesterday’s day off, who would be in the booth for the Tigers going forward. Looks like it’ll be Shepard and Gibson:
Whether they’re being suspended or being docked pay or anything is unclear. It seems, though, that they’re just getting paid time-outs, with the network pushing off the matter of what to do with them until the season is over.
Which is probably smart. For one thing, maybe it’ll give everyone some cooling off time. For another, it’ll allow Fox to decide what to do about their broadcast — be it continue with both combatants, just one or neither going forward — with less pressure.
It’s certainly the most interesting development relating to the Tigers this year.