Dustin Pedroia ruled out for the season

Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia has officially been ruled out for the remainder of the season. The Red Sox also announced that, back in July, he underwent a cleanup procedure on his left knee. So, yeah, him coming back was never in the cards to begin with. Which was probably obvious given that the Red Sox went out and got Ian Kinsler around the time of Pedroia’s surgery.

Pedroia had his left knee surgically repaired last October and didn’t debut in 2018 until late May. And it wasn’t much of a 2018 as he appeared in only three games, going 1-for-11, before landing back on the DL where he has been ever since.

The Sox are saying that there is nothing new that is wrong with Kinsler, but that it’s merely a matter of running out of time in the season to get him back in action. They expect him to be ready to go for the beginning of 2019. Guess we’ll see.

