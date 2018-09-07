Dan Straily
Dan Straily leaves game with left oblique strain

By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2018, 9:52 PM EDT
Marlins right-hander Dan Straily was pulled from Friday’s start against the Pirates after just 4 2/3 innings. The righty appeared to experience some discomfort after delivering an 89.7-MPH fastball to Chris Archer and was evaluated by a team trainer before walking off the field. Per a team announcement, he’s day-to-day with a left oblique strain, though an exact timetable for his return to the rotation has yet to be determined.

Prior to his departure from the game, Straily allowed four hits and struck out four of 18 batters. The one blemish on his pitching line was a two-run homer from Josh Bell, who put the Pirates on the board in the second inning. The hurler was swiftly replaced by rookie reliever Tyler Kinley, who squeezed out of a jam with runners on the corners after inducing a full-count line out from Kevin Kramer to end the fifth.

This is the second injury Straily has sustained all year. He served a five-week stint on the disabled list after dealing with a right forearm strain, but was placed back in the rotation by the end of April and produced a 5-6 record in 23 starts with a 4.12 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 through 122 1/3 innings. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, he’ll need to make a speedy recovery in order to return to the mound before season’s end.

Straily wasn’t the only one who left Friday’s game with an injury, either. Following the pitcher’s departure in the sixth, Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco made an early exit of his own after injuring his left knee on a slide into second base. He was replaced by rookie Jordan Luplow.

Astros activate Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton
By Ashley VarelaSep 8, 2018, 1:48 PM EDT
Astros right-hander Charlie Morton is scheduled to make his first start of the month after coming off the 10-day disabled list on Saturday. The righty labored through 4 2/3 innings and 89 pitches during his last outing against the Athletics on August 28 and was subsequently shut down with a case of alleged shoulder soreness. It doesn’t look like he’s facing anything quite as serious as the shoulder strain that kept him sidelined in 2017, however, and he should be able to take on a full workload again when he rejoins the rotation this afternoon.

It’s been a topsy-turvy summer for Morton, who found himself unable to pitch beyond the fifth inning in any of his last three appearances with the team. During one of his worst outings of the season, a 10-7 win over the Mariners on August 22, the 29-year-old right-hander squandered the majority of an impressive eight-run lead after issuing six runs over the first six innings of the game.

While he’s only missed the minimum on the 10-day DL, Morton will get another opportunity to get back on track as he squares off against Red Sox left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez on Saturday. Despite his recent setback, he’s been a stable presence in the Astros’ rotation through most of the season and decorated his first All-Star nomination with a 13-3 record in 26 starts, a 3.14 ERA, 3.6 BB/9 and 11.0 SO/9 through 152 innings.