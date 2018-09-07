Dan Straily leaves game with a left oblique strain

Marlins right-hander Dan Straily was pulled from Friday’s start against the Pirates after just 4 2/3 innings. The righty appeared to experience some discomfort after delivering an 89.7-MPH fastball to Chris Archer and was evaluated by a team trainer before walking off the field. Per a team announcement, he’s day-to-day with a left oblique strain, though an exact timetable for his return to the rotation has yet to be determined.

Prior to his departure from the game, Straily allowed four hits and struck out four of 18 batters. The one blemish on his pitching line was a two-run homer from Josh Bell, who put the Pirates on the board in the second inning. The hurler was swiftly replaced by rookie reliever Tyler Kinley, who squeezed out of a jam with runners on the corners after inducing a full-count line out from Kevin Kramer to end the fifth.

This is the second injury Straily has sustained all year. He served a five-week stint on the disabled list after dealing with a right forearm strain, but was placed back in the rotation by the end of April and produced a 5-6 record in 23 starts with a 4.12 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 through 122 1/3 innings. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, he’ll need to make a speedy recovery in order to return to the mound before season’s end.

Straily wasn’t the only one who left Friday’s game with an injury, either. Following the pitcher’s departure in the sixth, Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco made an early exit of his own after injuring his left knee on a slide into second base. He was replaced by rookie Jordan Luplow.