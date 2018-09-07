Dan Straily
Dan Straily leaves game with a left oblique strain

By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2018, 9:52 PM EDT
Marlins right-hander Dan Straily was pulled from Friday’s start against the Pirates after just 4 2/3 innings. The righty appeared to experience some discomfort after delivering an 89.7-MPH fastball to Chris Archer and was evaluated by a team trainer before walking off the field. Per a team announcement, he’s day-to-day with a left oblique strain, though an exact timetable for his return to the rotation has yet to be determined.

Prior to his departure from the game, Straily allowed four hits and struck out four of 18 batters. The one blemish on his pitching line was a two-run homer from Josh Bell, who put the Pirates on the board in the second inning. The hurler was swiftly replaced by rookie reliever Tyler Kinley, who squeezed out of a jam with runners on the corners after inducing a full-count line out from Kevin Kramer to end the fifth.

This is the second injury Straily has sustained all year. He served a five-week stint on the disabled list after dealing with a right forearm strain, but was placed back in the rotation by the end of April and produced a 5-6 record in 23 starts with a 4.12 ERA, 3.8 BB/9 and 7.3 SO/9 through 122 1/3 innings. With just over three weeks remaining in the regular season, he’ll need to make a speedy recovery in order to return to the mound before season’s end.

Straily wasn’t the only one who left Friday’s game with an injury, either. Following the pitcher’s departure in the sixth, Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco made an early exit of his own after injuring his left knee on a slide into second base. He was replaced by rookie Jordan Luplow.

Red Sox to activate Chris Sale on Tuesday

Chris Sale
By Ashley VarelaSep 7, 2018, 7:20 PM EDT
After serving a five-week stint on the disabled list, Red Sox southpaw Chris Sale is finally ready to take the mound again. He’s tabbed to start for the club during Tuesday’s series opener against the Blue Jays and will be limited to a maximum 40 pitches across the first two innings, manager Alex Cora told reporters Friday. Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is currently scheduled to follow Sale on Tuesday and will pitch several innings of relief.

From there, Sale is expected to take on an additional inning per start as he ramps up to a full workload again, with the eventual goal of tossing 6-7 innings and around 100 pitches. The 29-year-old lefty has struggled to overcome a recurring case of mild inflammation in his left shoulder and hasn’t pitched more than five innings at the major league level since the end of July. That’s not to say he’s struggled to deliver results: During his last start, a 4-1 win over the Orioles on August 12, he threw 68 pitches over five scoreless, one-hit innings and whiffed 12 of 16 batters faced.

Prior to his diagnosis, Sale collected his seventh straight All-Star nomination after pitching to an 11-4 record in 22 starts with a 2.04 ERA, 2.1 BB/9, and 13.2 SO/9 through 141 innings. Following his pristine start in mid-August, he bumped his ERA down to a cool 1.97, second-lowest in the league behind the Mets’ Jacob deGrom.