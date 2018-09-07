Getty Images

And That Happened: Thursday’s Scores and Highlights

By Craig CalcaterraSep 7, 2018, 6:03 AM EDT
Only four games last night since the day a lot of teams usually have off — Monday — featured a full schedule due to Labor Day. I have no proof of this, but I’m going to choose to believe that all of the players and the concession and stadium workers who were forced to work on a holiday celebrating the contributions of workers spent their makeup day off marching and singing old strike songs and remembering the Haymarket Affair and stuff.

Ah, nope. Oh well.

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Padres 6, Reds 2: Francisco Mejia hit two homers — one a three-run shot — in his first full game in a Padres uniform. Brad Hand has been fine for Cleveland since that trade, but I suspect that the Padres are gonna be deemed the winner of the deal in the medium and long run. Possibly even the short run. Hunter Renfroe also went deep for the Padres.

In other news, this passage in the AP gamer about Mejia is telling:

Mejia connected on his first two swings against Luis Castillo (8-12) for his first homers in the majors . The 22-year-old prized prospect was called up Tuesday as the Padres get him ready for a bigger role next season.

That last bit is a reminder that the dudes being held down for service time reasons now, like Eloy Jimenez and Vlad Jr.,  will likewise be kept in the minors for the first few weeks of 2019 too, with the team saying they can’t just throw them in the cold water of the majors on Opening Day. Especially since their 2018 seasons ended early! And there won’t be a dang thing they or their agents can do about.

Cubs 6, Nationals 4: You may recall that, back in August, David Bote hit a two-out grand slam in the bottom of the ninth to give the Cubs a 4-3 win over Washington. He wasn’t as dramatic last night, but Bote once again came up big against the Nats, smacking a pinch-hit, go-ahead RBI double in the 10th inning to help the Cubs to victory. Daniel Murphy made his return to Nats Park after being traded to the Cubs a couple of weeks ago. He went 1-for-5 with a strikeout and scored a run.

Indians 9, Blue Jays 4: Francisco Lindor hit two solo homers and drove in two more with a single on his 4-for-5 night and Jason Kipnis hit a late three-run homer of his own. Shane Bieber allowed four runs — three earned — on seven hits in six and a third to pick up his ninth win. He didn’t need to be super sharp with Lindor hitting bombs.

Braves 7, Diamondbacks 6: For the second day in a row the Braves blew a late lead, this time giving up two in the ninth, one on a Paul Goldschmidt homer, to let the Dbacks tie things up and force extra innings. They lucked out in the tenth, however, when the Dbacks’ ninth pitcher of the game — Yoshihisa Hirano — came into a two-out, bases-loaded situation and . . . uncorked a wild pitch, allowing Dansby Swanson to come home with the go-ahead and, eventually, winning run for the Braves. In all fairness, Atlanta should’ve scored before that. With Swanson on base already, Tyler Flowers singled. Swanson likely could’ve scored since the ball had gotten away from the fielder, but he stumbled over the third base bag and had to go back. He’d score two batters later.

Tigers analyst Rod Allen allegedly assaulted and choked broadcast partner Mario Impemba

MLB.tv
By Craig CalcaterraSep 6, 2018, 5:36 PM EDT
56 Comments

UPDATE: WDIV in Detroit is reporting that this was far more than pushing and shoving:

Sources told Local 4 that Impemba left the broadcast booth at some point and Allen followed, assaulting Impemba from behind and choking him.

The altercation was because of a disagreement over a chair in the booth, sources told Local 4.

Which, um, yeah, that’s way worse than I think most of us envisioned. I suspect, if this report is true, Rod Allen’s days as a Tigers broadcaster are over.

10:41 AM: My wife is a big Tigers fan so I watch a lot of Tigers games. As such, I’m quite familiar with the Fox Sports Detroit broadcast crew of play-by-play man Mario Impemba and color commentator Rod Allen. They’ve been together for years.

I think Impemba is one of the better play-by-play guys around and, while not everyone’s cup of tea, Allen — who is, frankly, kinda weird sometimes — sort of grows on you over time. Tigers fans have even developed a drinking game for when he’s on the air that is fun, albeit dangerous for your liver. My favorite is that you get two drinks when he refers to a pitch as a “piece.” A slider is a “slide piece,” for example. Like I said . . . he’s a bit weird. All of that said, I sorta like those guys.

They do not, however, much like each other. Folks who follow the team closely or know people either with the Tigers or in the Detroit media scene have been aware of this for a while. Generally it’s just chalked up to stylistic differences and stubbornness, no doubt compounded by having to spend so much time together in close quarters. While there has, on occasion, been some coolness between the two of them during broadcasts and less of the fun banter a lot of broadcast teams share, they have always been professional on the air.

Who knew that it was this, bad, though? From Katie Strang of The Athletic:

Multiple sources told The Athletic that neither Impemba nor Allen were part of Wednesday’s broadcast due to a physical altercation between the two television personalities following Tuesday’s game in Chicago against the White Sox. It is not immediately clear what prompted the attack.

The Tigers hastily flew second string broadcasters Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson to Chicago to cover last night’s game. Impemba and Allen were flown back home, on separate flights. No one is commenting.

I’ve watched a lot fewer Tigers games this year than in the past several years because, frankly, I try to limit my exposure to bad baseball, but when I have tuned in I feel like Gibson has been in the color commentator chair more often than usual. Maybe they’re transitioning Allen out? Maybe this hastens that process.

Stay tuned.