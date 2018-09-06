Trevor Story hit the longest home run in the Statcast era

Rockies shortstop Trevor Story hit three homers against the San Francisco Giants last night. They were all absolute bombs, but one of them was the biggest bomb hit since Statcast came on the scene since they began measuring such things in 2015.
Homer number one went “only” 459 feet and landed in the concourse behind the left field stands in Coors Field. The second homer was a 505-footer, also hitting the concourse and bouncing into a concession stand. That beat out Giancarlo Stanton‘s 504-footer back in 2016 — also hit at Coors Field — for the record. The longest non-Coors Field shot was a 495-footer by Aaron Judge in Yankee Stadium last year.
Story’s third homer was a blooper, comparatively speaking, going only 416 feet. Which, yeah, is still longer than a heck of a lot of homers that get hit.
Story, who burst on the scene in 2016 with an April home run barrage that petered out once the weather got warm is having a fantastic season that should earn him some decent downballot MVP support. To date he’s hitting .298/.354/.566 with 31 homers and 95 RBI, both of which are career highs. And, of course, there is still nearly a month of the season left.
Watch him hit the ball a country mile: