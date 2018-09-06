Heyman: ‘99.9 percent’ that John Gibbons will be fired at end of season

Last month Ken Rosenthal reported that the Toronto Blue Jays “seem destined to move on” from manager John Gibbons. Ten days later general manager Ross Atkins told reporters that Gibbons would be staying on through the end of the season. He did not deny Rosenthal’s report, however.
Today Jon Heyman reported this:
While nothing’s set in stone, one person familiar with the thinking of both parties, said it was “99.9 percent done” that the Jays would hire a new manager next season. Gibbons and GM Ross Atkins are said to have spoken multiple times about the plans, so sources say this would not come as a surprise to Gibbons.
No one commented.
Gibbons is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season and took the Jays to the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. At the moment Toronto holds a 63-76 record, which puts them a whopping 33 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The club is poised for a rebuild.
Gibbons still has another year remaining on his contract with an option for 2020, so if he’s not coming back in 2019, it’ll be because he’s fired.
Yesterday we learned that Fox Sports Detroit broadcast team Mario Impemba and Rod Allen got into a physical altercation during or following — accounts differ — Tuesday night’s Tigers-White Sox game in Chicago. Anonymous witnesses have said that Allen assaulted Impemba from behind and choked him. Allen’s agent has denied that Allen choked Impemba. Allen tweeted last night that he has “always conducted myself as an honorable professional” but otherwise declined comment, as has Impemba.
Both Impemba and Allen were flown home to Detroit — separately — on Wednesday and did not work Wednesday’s game, with backup team Matt Shepard and Kirk Gibson taking their place. Many wondered, after yesterday’s day off, who would be in the booth for the Tigers going forward. Looks like it’ll be Shepard and Gibson:
Whether they’re being suspended or being docked pay or anything is unclear. It seems, though, that they’re just getting paid time-outs, with the network pushing off the matter of what to do with them until the season is over.
Which is probably smart. For one thing, maybe it’ll give everyone some cooling off time. For another, it’ll allow Fox to decide what to do about their broadcast — be it continue with both combatants, just one or neither going forward — with less pressure.
It’s certainly the most interesting development relating to the Tigers this year.