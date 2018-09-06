Heyman: it’s “99.9% done” that John Gibbons will be fired at the end of the season

Last month Ken Rosenthal reported that the Toronto Blue Jays “seem destined to move on” from manager John Gibbons. Ten days later general manager Ross Atkins told reporters that Gibbons would be staying on through the end of the season. He did not deny Rosenthal’s report, however.
Today Jon Heyman reported this:
While nothing’s set in stone, one person familiar with the thinking of both parties, said it was “99.9 percent done” that the Jays would hire a new manager next season. Gibbons and GM Ross Atkins are said to have spoken multiple times about the plans, so sources say this would not come as a surprise to Gibbons.
No one commented.
Gibbons is in his second stint as the Jays’ manager. His first term went from 2004 through the middle of the 2008 season. He was rehired before the 2013 season and took the Jays to the playoffs in 2015 and 2016. At the moment Toronto holds a 63-76 record, which puts them a whopping 33 games behind the Boston Red Sox in the AL East. The club is poised for a rebuild.
Gibbons still has another year remaining on his contract with an option for 2020, so if he’s not coming back in 2019, it’ll be because he’s fired.