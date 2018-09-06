And That Happened: Wednesday’s Scores and Highlights

Here are the scores. Here are the highlights:

Red Sox 9, Braves 8: I wrote this one up yesterday and would prefer not to re-live it. The long version is here. The short version: the Red Sox are really good and they can beat you even if they rest their MVP candidates on getaway day, even if they spot you six or seven runs. And my God, where does Brandon Phillips get off making his season debut in September and hitting a go-ahead, come-from-behind two-run homer when the Sox are down to their last out? And here’s a fun fact, at least if you were not rooting for Atlanta: before this game teams were 0-487 when down by six or more runs entering the eighth inning. Now they are 1-487. Good effort, Braves!

Marlins 2, Phillies 1: The Braves suffered one of the most back-breaking losses of the season but the Phillies could not capitalize on it because, apparently, no one really wants to win the NL East. Sandy Alcantara tossed seven shutout innings against them, allowing only three hits while Austin Dean knocked in two, one with a single, one on a fielder’s choice. Not bad for a guy whose name would seem more at home in some bad, derivative neo-western novel or, perhaps, erotica.

Indians 3, Royals 1: Corey Kluber wins his 18th game of the season after striking out 10 and allowing only one run on two hits while working into the seventh inning. Brad Keller of the Royals lost, but let us tip our caps to him for somehow giving up 11 hits over seven innings and still allowing only one earned run. Or don’t. I don’t care. I just find it interesting when guys live out on a thin line like that. Tell me now, what is he, supposed to do?

Cardinals 7, Nationals 6: Matt Adams was with the Nationals until a couple of weeks ago — and he has struggled since returning to St. Louis — but he came back to Washington last night and smacked two home runs. That’s gotta feel great for Nats fans who, I assume, did not fill the seats at Nats Park because they were all waiting in line to buy season tickets for 2019. Yairo Munoz also homered and Marcell Ozuna had four hits.

Pirates 3, Reds 2: Colin Moran doubled in a run and Gregory Polanco and Francisco Cervelli hit back-to-back RBI singles in the third to snap a 1-all tie and give the Pirates the cushion they needed. Their starter, Jameson Taillon, allowed one run while scattering eight hits over five innings. The Reds stater, Homer Bailey, took the loss and is now 1-14 on the season. What’s more, the Reds are 1-19 when he pitches. In other news, Bailey is in year five of a six-year, $105 million contract that most people were even surprised he got at the time and which now stands as one of the worst deals in the game.

Blue Jays 10, Rays 3: Yesterday, the morning after seven Rays pitchers combined for a three-hit shutout, I wrote a big thing on the Rays’ strategy of bullpenning. Last night the Rays went with a guy who is projected to be a more traditional starter in Tyler Glasnow. He was knocked out in the first inning after allowing seven runs, so maybe expect some more bullpenning from the Rays going forward. Aledmys Diaz hit a three-run homer in that first frame for the Jays. Devon Travis had two hits in the inning. Kevin Kiermaier had two homers in a losing cause for Tampa Bay.

Mets 7, Dodgers 3: Zack Wheeler took a comebacker off the bat of Justin Turner in the fourth inning that required him to go get X-Rays and and a CT-scan after the game but he nonetheless stayed in the game and finished off seven innings of three-run, three-hit ball. Wilmer Flores knocked in two and Amed Rosario got three hits for the Mets. New York finishes up a nine-game road trip that took them to both Chicago to face the Cubs and L.A. to face these Dodgers and finished it at 5-4. Indeed, they’ve been fairly respectable for a couple of months now, relatively speaking.

Rockies 5, Giants 3: The Rockies take advantage of the Dodgers’ loss thanks to Trevor Story‘s three-homer night. They were all solo shots but I don’t think we’ll hold that against him. One of his homers was an absolute moonshot that StatCast is saying went 500 feet but which other sources and official box scores are saying a little over 450. Still, that’s a big boy bomb:

Cubs 6, Brewers 4: Chicago salvages one against their division rival — psst! someone ask Cole Hamels if it’s OK to call the Brewers a rival — and push their lead back up to four games in the NL Central. Daniel Murphy hit a homer and had three hits in all. Kyle Schwarber hit a long homer of his own. Ben Zobrist knocked in two. Jose Quintana gave up two runs in six and two-thirds.

Angels 9, Rangers 3: Mere hours after Shohei Ohtani learned that he’d be having Tommy John surgery he hit two homers on a 4-for-4, three-RBI night while scoring three times and stealing a base as the Angels’ DH. Billy Eppler shot the idea down in no uncertain terms yesterday, but I wonder who, if anyone, in the Angels organization has advocated to simply make him a full-time position player rather than mess around with his elbow. Not saying that’s what I’d do — I have no idea — but it’s a defensible position, I bet. Anyway, Andrelton Simmons also homered for the Angels and drove in three runs as their very weird and very disappointing season winds to an eventual close.

Tigers 10, White Sox 2: Ronny Rodriguez hit a two-run homer and Jeimer Candelario, Mikie Mahtookand JaCoby Jones each hit solo shots as the Tigers beat the poop out of Sox rookie Michael Kopech (3.1 IP, 9 H, 7 R). Detroit has won three of four.

Astros 9, Twins 1: Alex Bregman‘s fantastic season continued as he homered, doubled and knocked in five. Evan Gattis went deep too and Framber Valdez and five relievers held Minnesota to one run on six hits. Houston has won five in a row and 12 of 15.

Athletics 8, Yankees 2: Oakland keeps pace by beating up on Luis Severnio for six runs — five earned — on six hits in two and two-thirds. Two of the A’s four first-inning runs came on Severino wild pitches. Matt Chapman and Steven Piscotty each knocked in a couple. Mike Fiers took a shutout into the seventh before giving up a two-run homer to Gary Sanchez. The cake was baked by then, however.

Mariners 5, Orioles 2: Nelson Cruz and Denard Span hit back-to-back home runs in the fifth to take a one-run lead and Span knocked in another run for some insurance in the seventh. Mitch Haniger also went deep for Seattle as Mike Leake allowed only two unearned runs in six innings of work. No Mariners engaged in in-house brawling in this game either. At least that we know of.

Follow @craigcalcaterra