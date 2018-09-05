Video: Hours after bad elbow news, Shohei Ohtani homers twice

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani underwent an MRI earlier today and learned that he sustained new damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Angels recommended Tommy John surgery, but Ohtani hasn’t made a decision on that yet.

Ohtani was in Wednesday night’s lineup just hours after the diagnosis. Injured elbow and all, Ohtani drilled his 17th home run of the year. The blast came on a first-pitch fastball from Austin Bibens-Dirkx in the top of the fifth inning, bolstering the Angels’ lead to 6-0.

Ohtani entered the night batting .276/.355/.547 44 RBI, 41 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 274 plate appearances.

Even if Ohtani undergoes Tommy John surgery, there is a chance he could return at some point next year and serve solely as a designated hitter.

Update: Ohtani homered again. After working the count to 3-1 against Eddie Butler in the top of the ninth, Ohtani blasted a change-up to right-center, plating two runs to bolster the Angels’ lead to to 9-2. He has two home runs on the night the Angels suggested he needs Tommy John surgery.

Follow @Baer_Bill