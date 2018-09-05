Shawn Kelley cut himself washing dishes

Athletics reliever Shawn Kelley hasn’t pitched since August 29 because he cut himself while washing dishes in his new apartment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Kelley sliced his thumb with a knife. He said, “A really sharp knife, too. It went pretty deep. You know how usually when you cut your finger it takes a second to start bleeding? This was instant. There was blood everywhere. It wasn’t a fun afternoon.” Per Slusser, Kelley would have sliced off the tip of his finger if not for his fingernail.

The right-hander expects to return to action on Friday when the A’s take on the Rangers. Since joining the A’s from the Nationals, Kelley has tossed 8 2/3 scoreless innings over 10 appearances, yielding two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.

Kelley’s final days with the Nationals were tumultuous as he reportedly nearly got into a physical confrontation with GM Mike Rizzo. Kelley had thrown a tantrum on the mound after being called upon for mop-up duty in a blowout.

Follow @Baer_Bill