Shawn Kelley cut himself washing dishes

Athletics reliever Shawn Kelley hasn’t pitched since August 29 because he cut himself while washing dishes in his new apartment, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Kelley sliced his thumb with a knife. He said, “A really sharp knife, too. It went pretty deep. You know how usually when you cut your finger it takes a second to start bleeding? This was instant. There was blood everywhere. It wasn’t a fun afternoon.” Per Slusser, Kelley would have sliced off the tip of his finger if not for his fingernail.
The right-hander expects to return to action on Friday when the A’s take on the Rangers. Since joining the A’s from the Nationals, Kelley has tossed 8 2/3 scoreless innings over 10 appearances, yielding two hits and two walks with nine strikeouts.
Kelley’s final days with the Nationals were tumultuous as he reportedly nearly got into a physical confrontation with GM Mike Rizzo. Kelley had thrown a tantrum on the mound after being called upon for mop-up duty in a blowout.
The 69-70 Nationals have underperformed expectations, but it sounds like first-year manager Dave Martinez will be back with the club next season. Per MASN’s Mark Zuckerman, GM Mike Rizzo said about Martinez returning next year, “I haven’t considered any other scenario.”
Granted, this is not a full-throated, “Martinez will be back next year,” but it sounds like the club will give Martinez another season to make an impact. The Nationals suffered back-to-back Game 5 losses in the NLDS under Dusty Baker the last two seasons and are on the outside looking in with regard to the playoff race this year under Martinez. They’re seven games back of the Braves and eight games out of the second Wild Card after having traded Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams, and Ryan Madson in what amounted to throwing in the towel.
Martinez is under contract through 2020 with a 2021 club option, but as we’ve seen in the past (ex. Pete Mackanin), managers don’t always play out the full duration of their contracts.
Per Zuckerman, Rizzo also said, “The core is in place to have a championship club.” The expectations aren’t getting any lower, even with a mediocre 2018 showing.