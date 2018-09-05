Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

It sounds like Dave Martinez will be back with Nationals next year

By Bill BaerSep 5, 2018, 8:24 PM EDT
The 69-70 Nationals have underperformed expectations, but it sounds like first-year manager Dave Martinez will be back with the club next season. Per MASN’s Mark Zuckerman, GM Mike Rizzo said about Martinez returning next year, “I haven’t considered any other scenario.”

Granted, this is not a full-throated, “Martinez will be back next year,” but it sounds like the club will give Martinez another season to make an impact. The Nationals suffered back-to-back Game 5 losses in the NLDS under Dusty Baker the last two seasons and are on the outside looking in with regard to the playoff race this year under Martinez. They’re seven games back of the Braves and eight games out of the second Wild Card after having traded Daniel Murphy, Matt Adams, and Ryan Madson in what amounted to throwing in the towel.

Martinez is under contract through 2020 with a 2021 club option, but as we’ve seen in the past (ex. Pete Mackanin), managers don’t always play out the full duration of their contracts.

Per Zuckerman, Rizzo also said, “The core is in place to have a championship club.” The expectations aren’t getting any lower, even with a mediocre 2018 showing.

Video: Hours after bad elbow news, Shohei Ohtani homers

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images
By Bill BaerSep 5, 2018, 10:04 PM EDT
Angels P/DH Shohei Ohtani underwent an MRI earlier today and learned that he sustained new damage to the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. The Angels recommended Tommy John surgery, but Ohtani hasn’t made a decision on that yet.

Ohtani was in Wednesday night’s lineup just hours after the diagnosis. Injured elbow and all, Ohtani drilled his 17th home run of the year. The blast came on a first-pitch fastball from Austin Bibens-Dirkx in the top of the fifth inning, bolstering the Angels’ lead to 6-0.

Ohtani entered the night batting .276/.355/.547 44 RBI, 41 runs scored, and six stolen bases in 274 plate appearances.

Even if Ohtani undergoes Tommy John surgery, there is a chance he could return at some point next year and serve solely as a designated hitter.