Roberto Clemente Award Nominees announced

The Roberto Clemente Award goes to the Major Leaguer who “best exemplifies the game of baseball, sportsmanship, community involvement and the individual’s contribution to his team.” Anthony Rizzo won the award last year. This year’s nominees were just announced, and they are listed below.
Tomorrow will be Roberto Clemente Day, and all the home teams will honor their nominees. Visiting teams will do it for their guys on their next home stand.
The league-wide winner of the Roberto Clemente Award will be announced during the World Series. He will be selected by a blue ribbon panel that includes MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, representatives from the national networks which broadcast baseball, MLB.com and Clemente’s widow, Vera Clemente. There is also a fan vote component, the winner of which receives one vote among those cast by the blue ribbon panel. You can vote here from tomorrow through September 18.
The nominees:
Arizona Diamondbacks – Paul Goldschmidt
Atlanta Braves – Kurt Suzuki
Baltimore Orioles – Chris Davis
Boston Red Sox – Brock Holt
Chicago Cubs – Jon Lester
Chicago White Sox – José Abreu
Cincinnati Reds – Tucker Barnhart
Cleveland Indians – Carlos Carrasco
Colorado Rockies – Ian Desmond
Detroit Tigers – Michael Fulmer
Houston Astros – Charlie Morton
Kansas City Royals – Danny Duffy
Los Angeles Angels – Andrew Heaney
Los Angeles Dodgers – Justin Turner
Miami Marlins – Martín Prado
Milwaukee Brewers – Corey Knebel
Minnesota Twins – Joe Mauer
New York Mets – Steven Matz
New York Yankees – CC Sabathia
Oakland Athletics – Chad Pinder
Philadelphia Phillies – Rhys Hoskins
Pittsburgh Pirates – Jameson Taillon
St. Louis Cardinals – Yadier Molina
San Diego Padres – Clayton Richard
San Francisco Giants – Buster Posey
Seattle Mariners – Nelson Cruz
Tampa Bay Rays – Mallex Smith
Texas Rangers – Cole Hamels
Toronto Blue Jays – Kevin Pillar
Washington Nationals – Ryan Zimmerman
NOTE: Cole Hamels was traded to the Cubs, of course, but he still is the Rangers nominee.