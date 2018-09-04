Report: Mariners had an altercation in the clubhouse before Tuesday’s game

The Mariners are set to continue their home series against the Orioles on Tuesday night. Prior to the game, there was apparently an altercation between some as-yet unknown participants, per Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times. Divish says that Dee Gordon asked the media to leave the clubhouse, then shut the door. The incident happened a few minutes later.

Divish added, “We saw bits and pieces of it and heard it. It was mostly guys in a big scrum trying to break it up. Not actually sure who or what it involved. Servais was on the field when it happened. He said he’s trying to find out all the details.”

The Mariners went into the All-Star break on a four-game losing streak and things haven’t improved in the second half. The club has a 19-22 record since the break. The club was in first place in the AL West as recently as June 13 but is now 77-61, eight games out of first place in third place behind the Astros and Athletics. The Mariners are also 5.5 games behind the A’s for the second Wild Card.

The Mariners did win Monday’s contest 2-1, but it wasn’t without strife. Dee Gordon didn’t make the catch on an easy pop fly in the top of the seventh inning, putting the potential tying run in scoring position. There might be some frustration bubbling over in the Mariners’ clubhouse for any number of reasons. We’ll certainly be hearing more about this.

