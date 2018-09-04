José Abreu underwent emergency surgery for testicular torsion

White Sox first baseman José Abreu underwent emergency surgery on August 21 what was a vaguely-described abdominal issue. That issue was actually testicular torsion, per Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago. For those unaware, “testicular torsion” as defined by the Mayo Clinic, “occurs when a testicle rotates, twisting the spermatic cord that brings blood to the scrotum. The reduced blood flow causes sudden and often severe pain and swelling.”

Abreu said, through a team translator, “It was one of my testicules turned sideways and was strangled. The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to save it. I never thought about it, but it was serious. The doctors they did a very good job and everything is good. They saved the testicle. I’m really glad and thankful like I said before for all the people who helped me and who were there for me. I feel very grateful right now.”

Abreu hopes to be back in the lineup by the end of the week. He’s currently hitting .272/.331/.491 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI. He has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 100 runs in each of his first four seasons in the majors, so he’ll have to hit three home runs and knock in 22 runs over the final three weeks of the season if he is to reach the milestone again.

