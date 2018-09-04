Jon Durr/Getty Images

José Abreu underwent emergency surgery for testicular torsion

White Sox first baseman José Abreu underwent emergency surgery on August 21 what was a vaguely-described abdominal issue. That issue was actually testicular torsion, per Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago. For those unaware, “testicular torsion” as defined by the Mayo Clinic, “occurs when a testicle rotates, twisting the spermatic cord that brings blood to the scrotum. The reduced blood flow causes sudden and often severe pain and swelling.”

Abreu said, through a team translator, “It was one of my testicules turned sideways and was strangled. The doctor had to perform emergency surgery to save it. I never thought about it, but it was serious. The doctors they did a very good job and everything is good. They saved the testicle. I’m really glad and thankful like I said before for all the people who helped me and who were there for me. I feel very grateful right now.”

Abreu hopes to be back in the lineup by the end of the week. He’s currently hitting .272/.331/.491 with 22 home runs and 78 RBI. He has hit at least 25 home runs and driven in at least 100 runs in each of his first four seasons in the majors, so he’ll have to hit three home runs and knock in 22 runs over the final three weeks of the season if he is to reach the milestone again.

Craig Counsell’s response to the Cubs-Brewers rivalry talk was perfect

Earlier, Craig wrote about a potentially inflammatory comment made by relatively new Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels with regard to a potential rivalry between the Cubs and Brewers. Hamels said, “When you have the majority of Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry. They aren’t going to like me for the comment, but look at the ticket sales.”

Brewers manager Craig Counsell had a terrific, level-headed response to all of the rivalry talk. Via MLB.com’s Adam McCalvy, Counsell said:

I really look at it like we’re spending way too much time trying to classify rivalries. Like, enjoy the baseball games, man. I mean, home, road, I’m happy I’m in the building. Let’s be in the building and enjoy those games. If you’re not enjoying the game last night — sorry, Cubs fans, I know it didn’t turn out the way you wanted — that’s a great baseball game. I mean, the moment with Rizzo, I could be a fan for a minute, too. That’s a great moment. I remember being in New York [during the 2001 World Series] when Tino Martinez hit a home run off Byung-Hyun Kim. I’m standing at second base, and for a second you think, “That’s an incredible moment. I’m happy to be in the building.” Josh Hader hadn’t given up a home run to a left-handed hitter in his big league career. Give Rizzo credit, man, he did a great thing. The building went crazy. It’s a huge moment, it’s a fun moment. It’s why we’re all here right now — we love this sport.

Rivalry? Whatever, man. Put me in the building and let me enjoy the game, I’m good.

Rivalries are great when they’re not manufactured. It feels like this rivalry between the Brewers and Cubs is being forced. Hamels has experience in a natural rivalry between the Phillies and Mets, which started when the Phillies overtook the Mets late in 2007 to win the NL East, then did it again in similar fashion in 2008. Hamels may be trying to drum up a rivalry as a way to help motivate his teammates to finish out the regular season strong and maintain their current four-game lead over the Brewers in the NL Central. That, of course, has some merit, but for the rest of us, Counsell’s right: just enjoy the baseball games, man.