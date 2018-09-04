Getty Images

Cole Hamels scoffs at a Brewers-Cubs rivalry based on ticket sales

By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2018, 9:03 AM EDT
The Brewers beat the Cubs yesterday and the clubs face off five more times in the next eight days. With Milwaukee four games back of Chicago, the outcome of these two series will most likely determine the NL Central. Basically, the Brewers need to take most if not all of these games to have a real shot at the division title.

That — combined with the fact that Miller Park and Wrigley Field are only 90 miles apart — would seem to make for a pretty good rivalry. Cubs pitcher Cole Hamels is not buying it, though. Why? Because Cubs fans take over Miller Park when the two teams meet. Hamels:

“When you have the majority of Cubs fans in the stands, I don’t know if that’s a rivalry. They aren’t going to like me for the comment, but look at the ticket sales.”

It’s true that Cubs fans, despite the best efforts of the Brewers, who have tried to limit ticket sales for Cubs series to Wisconsin residents, fill up Miller Park when the teams meet. Chicago isn’t far away and Cubs fandom extends pretty far into the northern Chicago suburbs and exurbs when stretch into southern Wisconsin. The numbers are undeniable. Still, that’s quite a comment from a Cubs player after a loss. Especially one of the newest Cubs players.

Because of how the rotation will work out Hamels won’t face the Brewers for the rest of the year, but if the two sides meet in a playoff series and Hamels has to pitch in Miller Park, it’ll be interesting to see (a) the composition of the crowd; and (b) the reception he gets.

Ryan Howard officially announces his retirement

By Craig CalcaterraSep 4, 2018, 10:53 AM EDT
Ryan Howard has not played baseball in 2018 and, in 2017, spent the year with the Triple-A affiliates of the Braves and Rockies. It was clear, then, that his major league career was over, even if he never formally announced his retirement. Still, a player of Howard’s caliber is entitled to an official retirement announcement and today he made his, in a post at The Players Tribune.

It’s a lengthy post, primarily a love letter to the fans in Philadelphia and the Phillies organization, chronicling all of the highs and all of the lows of his career, all thirteen big league seasons of which were spent in a Phillies uniform. He closes it like this:

All you can hope for in baseball, I think, is a moment of perfection every now and again. You can hope for a few, perfect moments — moments that belong to you, that are yours. And then you can hope for them to matter.

And if it’s cool with everyone reading this … I’m going to feel like my moments did.

So thank you to the entire Phillies organization. Thank you to my teammates turned brothers. Thank you to my beautiful wife, Krystle, our two daughters, Ariana and Alexandria, and my son, Darian. Thank you to the crazy game that I’ll miss, and the crazy city that I love. And thank you, from the bottom of my heart, to the most passionate group of fans in the world.

Y’all took a chance on this big, quiet kid from St. Louis — and for that I’ll always be grateful.

Howard’s big league career ends with a line of .258/.343/.515 with 382 career home runs and 1,194 career RBI in 1,572 games. He was the 2005 NL Rookie of the Year, led the league in homers in 2006 and 2008, hitting 58 bombs in the former season, for which he won the NL MVP award, and hit 48 in the latter. He had two other seasons with 45+ homers and led the league in RBI in 2006, 2008 and 2009, driving in more than 140 runs in each of those seasons. Howard, of course, won a World Series ring with the 2008 Phillies and played in the 2009 World Series as well. He was the MVP of the 2009 NLCS.

His peak was certainly Hall of Fame worthy, but the bookends of his career left him with a resume that will keep him out of Cooperstown.

He got a late start to his big league career, thanks to a conservative approach to promoting prospects by the Phillies front office and thanks to being blocked by future Hall of Famer Jim Thome at first base early on. As such he did not make his big league debut until he was almost 25 years-old despite the fact that he destroyed minor league pitching from 2001-2004. The back end of his career was impacted by an achilles injury in the final play of the Phillies Game 5 loss in the NLDS to the St. Louis Cardinals in 2011 that cut short his following season, with additional injuries hampering him in 2013. He was never really the same after that.

Despite all of that, Howard’s career was a wonderful one, which he chronicles with much love and affection in his post today. Go check it out.