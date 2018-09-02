Video: Daniel Palka loses home run to foul ruling, finishes at-bat with homer anyway

White Sox outfielder Daniel Palka correctly lost what he thought was a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Palka’s line drive went down the right field line into the stands and was initially ruled fair, but the umpires conferred and overturned it. Palka, however, managed to hit a real home run to end the same at-bat against Red Sox reliever William Cuevas.

The White Sox went on to beat the Red Sox 7-0.

The blast was homer No. 20 on the year for Palka and was his only hit on the afternoon, finishing 1-for-5. Power-wise, Palka has had a good year for the White Sox but hasn’t done much else. He’s batting .237/.283/.471 with 54 RBI and 46 runs scored in 364 plate appearances.

