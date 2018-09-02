Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Video: Daniel Palka loses home run to foul ruling, finishes at-bat with homer anyway

By Bill Baer Sep 2, 2018
White Sox outfielder Daniel Palka correctly lost what he thought was a solo home run in the bottom of the fourth inning. Palka’s line drive went down the right field line into the stands and was initially ruled fair, but the umpires conferred and overturned it. Palka, however, managed to hit a real home run to end the same at-bat against Red Sox reliever William Cuevas.

The White Sox went on to beat the Red Sox 7-0.

The blast was homer No. 20 on the year for Palka and was his only hit on the afternoon, finishing 1-for-5. Power-wise, Palka has had a good year for the White Sox but hasn’t done much else. He’s batting .237/.283/.471 with 54 RBI and 46 runs scored in 364 plate appearances.

Braves acquire Preston Tucker from Reds

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
By Bill Baer Sep 2, 2018
Outfielder Preston Tucker is back with the Braves as the club announced it has acquired him from the Reds in exchange for cash considerations. Tucker started the season with the Braves but was sent to the Reds along with Lucas Sims and Matt Wisler in exchange for outfielder Adam Duvall on July 30.

Between both clubs, the 28-year-old Tucker has hit .240/.302/.429 with six home runs and 27 RBI in 169 plate appearances. With the Reds, Tucker also spent some time at Triple-A Louisville.

With rosters having expanded, Tucker will provide outfield depth for the Braves as they attempt to claim the NL East title.