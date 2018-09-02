Jorge Soler unlikely to return in 2018

Royals outfielder Jorge Soler isn’t guaranteed to return to the field this season, manager Ned Yost told reporters Sunday. Soler had been working his way back from a lengthy stint on the disabled list after he fractured his left toe in mid-June, but experienced an unanticipated setback in his recovery this week and is no longer a lock to rejoin the team before the end of 2018.
Soler, 26, is in his second year with the Royals following a swap for the Cubs’ Wade Davis in the 2016 offseason. This was shaping up to be his most productive season to date: prior to the injury, he slashed .265/.354/.466 with nine home runs and an .820 OPS through 257 plate appearances for the team. During his two-game rehab stint at Triple-A Omaha, he went 2-for-8 with a pair of base hits, two walks and six strikeouts.
While Yost didn’t reveal the exact nature of the setback, it doesn’t sound like Soler is facing anything serious enough to compromise his playing time in 2019. Surgery was ruled out as a potential fix for the fracture earlier this season, and it’s likely that Soler is just looking at another few weeks of rest and rehabilitation at this point. The Royals, meanwhile, still have several options in the right field corner, with Jorge Bonifacio and Rosell Herrera to continue holding down the fort in Soler’s absence.
Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game following Friday’s altercation with home plate umpire Nic Lentz. During the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Tigers, Boone emerged from the dugout to protest a called strike against Gleyber Torres and went toe-to-toe with Lentz, getting close enough that the brim of his cap brushed against the umpire and technically violated the league’s no-contact rule.
Still animated, Boone then crouched behind home plate and pantomimed catching balls in the strike zone, after which he received a swift ejection. After the game, however, MLB chief operating officer Joe Torre revealed that it was the former offense that warranted the one-game suspension and undisclosed fine.
Torres finished out the at-bat with a swinging strikeout against the Tigers’ Jordan Zimmerman, who carried his no-hitter into the sixth before losing it on a Brett Gardner two-run homer. The Yankees eventually wrapped up the win after rallying to take a one-run lead in the sixth and boosting their advantage with another three-run spread in the eighth.
This is the third ejection of the season for both Lentz and Boone, the latter of whom was previously tossed after arguing balls and strikes during two games in May and July. He was temporarily replaced by bench coach Josh Bard during Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers and is expected to resume his post in the dugout when the Yankees kick off a nine-game road trip on Monday.