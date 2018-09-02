Braves promote Kyle Wright

In the flurry of September call-ups, Braves pitching prospect Kyle Wright has been recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett and is expected to make his major league debut sometime over the next month. While Wright could eventually transition back into a starting role, Gabriel Burns of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that manager Brian Snitker has the right-hander tabbed to operate exclusively out of the bullpen, at least for the time being.

Wright, 22, was selected fifth overall in the 2017 amateur draft and currently ranks second in the Braves’ farm system behind fellow right-hander Mike Soroka, per MLB Pipeline. He made a rapid ascension through the minors over the last two years, jumping from Double-A to Triple-A in 2018 and shifted to relief during his last few outings in order to avoid bumping up against an innings limit, which would have compromised his ability to pitch in the majors this season. Over 27 appearances in 2018, the righty posted a combined 3.46 ERA, 3.3 BB/9 and 8.7 SO/9 through 138 innings out of the rotation and bullpen.

The Braves also selected the contract of outfielder Lane Adams, recalled outfielder Michael Reed and right-handed prospects Touki Toussaint and Bryse Wilson, and activated right-hander Shane Carle and catcher Rene Rivera to round out Saturday’s roster moves. Arodys Vizcaino has been temporarily shifted to the 60-day disabled list with a bout of right shoulder inflammation, but is expected to begin a rehab assignment on Sunday and remains on track to rejoin the team before the end of the regular season.