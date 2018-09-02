Aaron Boone receives one-game suspension

Yankees manager Aaron Boone has been suspended for one game following Friday’s altercation with home plate umpire Nic Lentz. During the fifth inning of the Yankees’ 7-5 win over the Tigers, Boone emerged from the dugout to protest a called strike against Gleyber Torres and went toe-to-toe with Lentz, getting close enough that the brim of his cap brushed against the umpire and technically violated the league’s no-contact rule.

Still animated, Boone then crouched behind home plate and pantomimed catching balls in the strike zone, after which he received a swift ejection. After the game, however, MLB chief operating officer Joe Torre revealed that it was the former offense that warranted the one-game suspension and undisclosed fine.

Torres finished out the at-bat with a swinging strikeout against the Tigers’ Jordan Zimmerman, who carried his no-hitter into the sixth before losing it on a Brett Gardner two-run homer. The Yankees eventually wrapped up the win after rallying to take a one-run lead in the sixth and boosting their advantage with another three-run spread in the eighth.

This is the third ejection of the season for both Lentz and Boone, the latter of whom was previously tossed after arguing balls and strikes during two games in May and July. He was temporarily replaced by bench coach Josh Bard during Sunday’s series finale against the Tigers and is expected to resume his post in the dugout when the Yankees kick off a nine-game road trip on Monday.