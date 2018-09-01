Yankees activate Gary Sanchez

The Yankees have activated catcher Gary Sanchez from the 10-day disabled list in advance of Saturday’s game against the Tigers, making this the first start the young backstop has seen in nearly six weeks. Sanchez recently completed a four-game rehab stint in Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and was given an off day on Friday so that the team could recall him when rosters expanded instead of making an additional move.
It’s been a rough road to recovery for the 25-year-old Sanchez, who was sent to the DL twice after sustaining multiple groin injuries this summer. Following a breakout All-Star performance in 2017, he worked through just 66 games in 2018 and batted a career-low .188/.283/.416 with 14 home runs and a .699 OPS through 279 plate appearances. Whether or not he can return to the .275+ average, 30+ home run pace he set last year remains to be seen.
The Yankees also added Andrew McCutchen, Adeiny Hechavarria, Luis Cessa, Tyler Wade, and recently-signed Stephen Tarpley to the roster as part of the standard September expansion. As for other updates to the disabled list, which currently carries Aaron Judge, Aroldis Chapman, and Didi Gregorius, among a handful of others, it doesn’t look like there are any imminent changes to be made, though Gregorius could be reinstated as soon as Friday if he continues to progress in his recovery from a left heel injury.
Pirates third baseman David Freese was dealt to the Dodgers just prior to Friday’s deadline, according to an official announcement. They received minor league infielder Jesus Manuel Valdez in the trade.
Freese was riding out the last leg of a two-year, $11 million contract he signed with the Pirates back in August 2016, and was due $4.25 million in 2018 with a $6 million club option (and $500,000 buyout) for 2019. The 35-year-old has been one of the most stable producers on the Pirates’ roster all season and entered September slashing .282/.336/.444 with nine home runs and a .780 OPS through 265 plate appearances. In Los Angeles, he’ll likely slot into a utility role down the stretch and play back-up to Max Muncy and Cody Bellinger at first base.
Pittsburgh GM Neal Huntington also released a statement on the nature of the deal, adding that the club “made the difficult decision to trade David to give him an opportunity to pursue a World Series Championship” — something the veteran infielder hasn’t had the chance to do since his run with the Angels in 2014. Freese received his first and only championship title with the Cardinals in 2011, when he earned MVP honors after hitting a rare extra-inning, walk-off home run in the 11th inning of Game 6 of the World Series.
Valdez, 20, made a brief appearance in the Dominican Summer League this year, batting .230/.343/.412 with 21 extra-base hits, 16 stolen bases and a .755 OPS in 242 PA. The Pirates are also expected to receive a player to be named later in exchange for infielder Adeiny Hechavarria, whom they dealt to the Yankees in yet another deadline deal on Friday.